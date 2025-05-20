"Completely deranged" — Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary reacts to Elizabeth Warren’s Trump-focused criticism of stablecoin regulation bill

In a clip from his interview on News Nation posted to Instagram on May 20, 2025, Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary addressed Senator Elizabeth Warren’s recent criticism of a stablecoin regulation bill.

Warren had labeled the legislation as a “Trump product,” suggesting it would give President Donald Trump regulatory control over his own financial interests. O’Leary rejected this claim, stating:

“All this fair in love and war, particularly politics, but this is completely deranged what she’s doing.”

He emphasized that the bill focuses on regulating digital payment systems and strengthening the U.S. dollar’s position in global finance, not advancing any political figure’s personal agenda.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has publicly voiced her opposition to the proposed stablecoin legislation, directly linking it to Donald Trump. In a preview of her video statement, Warren said:

"For the first time in American history, this bill will make our president, Donald Trump, the regulator of his own financial product."

The Shark Tank investor responded by noting that this critique places the bill in a politically charged context, raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest and the impartiality of regulatory impartiality. Warren’s comments suggest that the legislation could benefit Trump’s family business and stablecoin ventures.

By framing the issue through a partisan lens, Warren shifts the focus away from the technical and economic aspects of stablecoin oversight. Kevin O'Leary argued that this approach has contributed to a contentious debate in Washington over the scope and intent of the legislation.

Kevin O’Leary’s rebuttal and explanation

In response, Kevin O’Leary strongly denied any connection between the bill and Trump’s personal interests. Speaking in an interview with News Nation, O’Leary stated:

"She not only has Trump derangement syndrome, she has crypto derangement syndrome. That's a powerful cocktail of confusion for her."

The Shark Tank investor clarified that the bill is about regulating digital payment systems and securing the U.S. dollar’s role in the global economy, not about political figures or specific stablecoins. O’Leary further explained:

"This bill has nothing to do with Trump. This is a digital payment system that establishes the US dollar as a default currency around the world for price discovery on every commodity on earth."

Kevin framed the legislation as essential for maintaining American leadership in financial technology. He warned that if the U.S. does not advance regulation in this space, other countries—specifically China—will take the lead using their own currency, the "Yuan," which he implied would be an undesirable outcome.

Political implications and potential impact

The political debate around the stablecoin bill highlights broader tensions between innovation, regulation, and political strategy. While the bill has received bipartisan support, criticisms from Warren and others underscore how financial technology can become entangled in partisan disputes.

Kevin O’Leary pointed to these tensions, stating:

"What she's doing right now is un-American. She's trying to tie this bill to Trump."

The Shark Tank investor suggested that conflating the bill with political figures could hinder progress in digital payment technologies, which affect businesses of all sizes.

"This is a chance to move forward a technology that's incredibly productive for digital payment systems, large and small businesses alike," O’Leary said.

