"Crash and burn": Battle Camp star Georgia Hassarati shares how a shaky start becomes her fierce competitive edge

Georgia Hassarati, known for her appearances on Too Hot to Handle season 3 and Perfect Match season 1, returned to reality television as a cast member on Battle Camp.

In her April 24, 2025, guesting on The Drive-In Podcast Network, she looked back on her time in the competition series and how her unexpected mindset shift shaped her performance. When asked if she came into the Battle Camp to dominate, Hassarati responded,

“Honestly I was kind of like talking myself up before I went in but I was expecting to like crash and burn in this show.”

Georgia Hassarati reflects on the mindset shift and key alliance in Battle Camp

Shifting expectations mid-competition

During the interview, the host acknowledged Georgia Hassarati’s strong presence in the competition and pointed out that her "competitive side" stood out as one of the most noticeable elements of her performance. She responded by clarifying that her outlook before joining was not as strong.

“I didn’t think I was going to do good at anything,” she said, adding that she entered the show with confidence that felt untested.

She explained that she initially expected to rely on what she described as "delusional confidence," believing she might enter the competition claiming she was good at everything but ultimately hoping for lucky outcomes.

However, as the Battle Camp unfolded, she noticed a shift in how she handled the competition. Hassarati explained that she became unexpectedly "competitive" and that this mental focus surfaced without warning. She also made a brief remark about the possible cultural influence behind her competitive response.

“I don’t know if that’s like an Australian thing or not but like we are very competitive people,” she said.

Building a consistent alliance with Lorenzo

The podcast conversation also focused on the bond she formed with Lorenzo during the competition. The host described the partnership as one that “carried you kind of both throughout the entirety of the show.” Hassarati recalled how quickly the connection began on the Battle Camp.

“I feel like the moment I met Lorenzo I was like we are going to be best friends,” she said.

She explained how their shared experiences shaped their teamwork, saying there were multiple situations she could not have managed without Lorenzo’s support, and she believed he felt the same. She mentioned that the partnership extended beyond strategy, especially during elimination moments.

“We cried on each other’s shoulders, we celebrated our small wins, we like hoped and prayed that we wouldn’t get sent home if our names were on the wheel,” she added.

The shared pressure behind the scenes

Hassarati emphasized how much of an impact Lorenzo had on her ability to handle the pressures of the Battle Camp.

“I was so glad he was on my team,” she said, attributing her ability to stay grounded to their connection.

She noted that the support they gave each other helped them manage the emotional highs and lows throughout the competition. Reflecting on what the partnership meant to her, she said,

“I’m so glad I had him to share that experience with because he made that so much easier for me.”

She concluded by summarizing the strength of their bond, describing Lorenzo as "everything" and expressing her deep affection for him.

Battle Camp is available for streaming anytime on Netflix.

