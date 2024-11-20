Dancing with the Stars season 33 semi-finals recap: Five couples battle it out in two rounds as they hope to reach the finale

As Season 33 of Dancing With The Stars nears its climax, the remaining contestants face a crucial hurdle as they compete in the semi-finals. In the latest episode, five couples faced each other over two rounds on November 19, 2024, at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+. The competition winner will be awarded the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Having narrowly escaped elimination in last week's high-pressure instant dance challenges, where they mastered routines mere minutes after learning the music and style, the celebrities now tackle two fully rehearsed dances. Last week's 500th episode saw NBA basketball star Dwight Howard and his partner Danielle Karagach being eliminated.

The show is hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, while the judges for Dancing With The Stars season 33 are Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and record six-time champion Derek Hough.

What happened in Dancing With The Stars season 33 semi-finals?

It was announced that in the semi-finals of Dancing With The Stars, each couple would be showcasing their versatility through two distinct performances: a ballroom dance and a Latin dance.

Adding to the evening's excitement, the professional dancers and troupe presented a high-energy routine to Dua Lipa's Dance the Night, which was choreographed by Sasha Farber and Ezra Sosa. Additionally, a special performance to Tate McRae's Greedy (Acoustic) was showcased, crafted by choreographer Mandy Moore, previewing the highly anticipated 2025 DWTS tour.

Round one kicked off with Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong dancing a Salsa routine to Spicy Margarita on Dancing With The Stars. The judges were largely impressed, with Carrie Ann Inaba praising the performance as "amazing". Bruno declared that the performance "hit the spot". The pair earned a strong score of 29/30, with Inaba and Tonioli awarding perfect 10s and Hough giving a 9.

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson's Foxtrot to I Won't Dance earned acclaim from the judges. Derek praised the performance as a masterful blend of technique and finesse. Bruno lauded the old-school Hollywood glamour. Carrie Ann noted that the pair had significantly raised the stakes, delivering an exceptional dance. The judges' perfect consensus resulted in a score of 30/30.

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten's Paso Doble to Unholy impressed judges on Dancing With The Stars. Bruno said the dance needed more flamenco flair. Carrie Ann praised Maher's growth while Derek gave a standing ovation. They ended up with a score of 9, 10, and 9, equalling 28/30.

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson performed in the style of Viennese Waltz to Gravity. Carrie Ann praised the genuine approach and chemistry. Derek noted their improved frame and choreography, but also occasional performance lapses. Bruno admired dedication but pointed out posture issues. They earned a total score of 27/30.

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold's Cha Cha to Bailar received mixed reviews. Derek stated that their dance overwhelmed him. Bruno said that the couple captured feel, but struggled with footwork and hips. Carrie Ann revealed that she felt the couple lost musicality. Their score was 25/30.

Next was round two of the Dancing With The Stars semi-finals. Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong's foxtrot on Too Sweet impressed judges with their technical excellence as they scored two 10s. Carrie Ann gave 9, Derek gave 10, and Bruno also gave 10, totaling 29/30.

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson delivered a fiery Paso Doble to Come Together. Judges lauded Graziadei's timing and passion, despite minor errors in rhythm and execution. Scores: 9+10+9 = 28/30.

Ilona and Alan danced in the style of Viennese Waltz to Golden Hour. Derek praised the delicacy, Bruno noted the flow and vulnerability, and Carrie Ann hailed Maher's emotional depth. Carrie Ann scored them a 10, Derek a 9, and Bruno a 10, coming to a total of 29/30.

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold's Tango to Sweet Disposition showcased improvement. Judges lauded Nedoroscik's timing and poise, despite having a glasses mishap, giving a score of 28/30. Danny Amendola and Witney Carson's salsa on I Like It impressed judges with stunning lifts, despite slight missteps between sequences, earning a 27/30.

The judges' leaderboard:

Joey & Jenna - 58 Chandler & Brandon - 58 Ilona & Alan - 57 Danny & Witney - 54 Stephen & Rylee - 53

Despite being at the bottom, Stephen and Rylee were not eliminated, and it was announced that all five couples would be moving to the grand finale of Dancing With The Stars.

