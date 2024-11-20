Did Ezequiel and Julieta say “I do” on Love is Blind Argentina finale? Details explored

Love is Blind Argentina released two of its last episodes on November 20. These two marked the bittersweet ending to yet another international version of the coveted dating reality show of Netflix. The most awaited episode 10 of the show documented the 4 remaining couples of the season walking down the aisle, out of which three tied the knot.

The show started with seven total engaged couples but Matias and Brenda cut their journey short because Matias wanted more clarity before he thought of marriage. Roberto and Eva also broke up because they didn't seem compatible, while Tom and Florfi also left because the latter wasn't sure about marriage yet.

Ezequiel and Julieta were among the couples who married on the show besides José Luis and Florencia, and Santiago and Emily. They went for go-carting on their final date before walking down the aisle, where they reassured each other of their feelings. They then said "I do" at the altar and walked away as husband and wife.

Ezequiel and Julieta tie the knot on Love is Blind Argentina finale

The lady officiator at Ezequiel and Julieta's wedding welcomed them and acknowledged that they fell in love even without seeing each other because they put their faith in love. She then asked Julieta first if she wanted to marry Ezequiel, trusting the power of their relationship. Julieta, without hesitating or saying anything else immediately said yes.

She then went to ask Ezequiel if he would marry Julieta and promise her to offer her the best of himself all his life. Ezequiel paused for a scary second which raised Julieta's eyebrows but he ended up saying he did want to marry her. The two then exchanged rings and the officiator pronounced them husband and wife.

After they walked out married, Ezequiel asked Julieta if she was nervous, and when she said she wasn't he too admitted the same.

Following this, they toasted to themselves with Julieta saying:

"To meeting each other, which is the best thing to happen to either of us. And yeah, to our future, to everything. I want to celebrate everything. The fact that we made it this far, and I'm glad that I didn't storm out of the ceremony".

After they cut their wedding cake, Julieta took to a Love is Blind confessional to say that they had written their story together since the start and that she was grateful that they would continue to share the journey with one another.

Ezequiel said that it was the first time he felt connected to someone. He added that because he met Julieta he overcame some personal obstacles, which wouldn't have happened without Love is Blind. He then said that love indeed was blind.

Before Ezequiel and Julieta walked down the aisle on Love is Blind Argentina finale

Ezequiel and Julieta's last date before they tied the knot on Love is Blind was at the go-carting tracks. After they drove the go-carts, they sat down to grab a bite. Here, Ezequiel said that now was the time to clear out any doubts they had. He then asked Julieta what she didn't like about him and she said he got upset easily.

Ezequiel said it was the other way around. He also asked her if she thought she was a bit "my way or the highway" and she admitted that she could be stubborn at times. They both then stressed the fact that they loved each other and that's what mattered.

The Love is Blind Argentina reunion will be released on November 28 on Netflix.

