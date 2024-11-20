When will Love is Blind: Argentina episode 11 air? Release date and what to expect

Love Is Blind: Argentina has taken viewers on an emotional journey, as participants formed deep connections in the pods without seeing one another, testing the main question of whether love truly is blind. Hosted by Wanda Nara and Darío Barassi, the show follows singles as they get to know each other, propose, and navigate real-world challenges.

Episode 11, the season finale, will air on November 27, 2024. It will reveal whether these couples have what it takes to make their love last beyond the experiment. As anticipation builds, fans can expect emotional moments, as each couple faces the ultimate decision - saying “I do” or walking away.

Love is Blind: Argentina - Finale episode release time and date

As mentioned, the finale episode of Love Is Blind: Argentina will be released on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. Here’s the release timing across different major time zones:

Pacific Time (PT): 12:00 AM on November 27, 2024

Central Time (CT): 2:00 AM on November 27, 2024

Eastern Time (ET): 3:00 AM on November 27, 2024

British Summer Time (BST): 8:00 AM on November 27, 2024

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 9:00 AM on November 27, 2024

Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:30 PM on November 27, 2024

Australian Central Daylight Time (ACDT): 6:30 PM on November 27, 2024

Episode 8 recap of Love is Blind: Argentina

In episode 8 of Love Is Blind: Argentina, titled One Week Till the Wedding, the couples took a step closer to their wedding day, as they prepared for the upcoming ceremony. The men and women headed out separately to shop for their wedding attires, hoping to find the right look for the big day.

Florfi and Tom, though feeling uncertain about marriage this early, joined the suit and dress shopping as a show of commitment to each other. However, as the day unfolded, they decided to exit the experiment. Florfi explained that leaving didn’t mean the end of their relationship; she believed that, in time, their bond would continue to grow.

Meanwhile, Maria met Mauricio’s daughter, Pia, for the first time, bringing her concerns about forming a connection to the forefront. Despite her initial reluctance, the meeting went smoothly, as Pia and Maria quickly bonded over their shared interests, including a conversation about similar jewelry.

Further, Maria expressed relief and happiness at how well the meeting went, as Pia’s welcoming nature eased her worries. On the other hand, Santiago and Emily faced tension over unresolved issues, particularly concerning Agustina. When Emily mentioned Agustina’s potential appearance at their wedding, Santiago reacted with frustration, leading to an argument regarding their communication.

Later that evening, Emily confided that Santiago made a comment that hurt her feelings, telling her not to “play the victim” when upset. Meanwhile, Santiago acknowledged his struggle to communicate his feelings during their disagreements, noting that the focus often shifted to Emily’s emotions.

As the episode ended, some couples felt more ready to take the next step, while others continued to wrestle with doubts and conflicts, leaving their futures on uncertain ground ahead of the finale.

Release schedule of Love is Blind: Argentina

Episode 1: The Love of My Life – November 6, 2024

Episode 2: Three's a Crowd – November 6, 2024

Episode 3: The Face Behind the Voice – November 6, 2024

Episode 4: Sun. Sand. Sparks – November 6, 2024

Episode 5: Trouble in Paradise – November 13, 2024

Episode 6: Bumps in the Road – November 13, 2024

Episode 7: Keeping It Together – November 13, 2024

Episode 8: One Week Till the Wedding – November 13, 2024

Episode 9: TBA – November 20, 2024

Episode 10: TBA – November 20, 2024

Episode 11: TBA – November 27, 2024

The finale episode of Love is Blind: Argentina will air on Netflix on November 27, 2024.

