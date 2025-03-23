“Did you spend a lot on advertising?” – When Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban questioned Annie about I Love Chamoy’s sales

Shark Tank season 15, episode 5, aired on October 27, 2023, featuring entrepreneur Annie Leal, who pitched her sugar-free Mexican candy sauce, I Love Chamoy. Seeking $300,000 for 5% equity, Leal introduced her product as a healthier alternative for those who love traditional chamoy's sweet, spicy, and tangy flavors.

During her Shark Tank pitch, Leal shared that I Love Chamoy had generated $1.3 million in sales year-to-date and was projected to close between $3.8 and $4 million by the end of 2023. When investor Mark Cuban inquired,

“Did you spend a lot on advertising?”

Leal revealed,

“80%-90% of our sales are completely organic. It's been entirely online through social media.”

She further explained that her brand gained traction after her TikTok videos went viral. Despite impressive sales figures, Leal ultimately left Shark Tank without a deal. As of March 2025, the website of I Love Chamoy is still active and new flavors are available to the customers.

I Love Chamoy's Shark Tank pitch: Details explored

Annie Leal entered the Shark Tank set with a mariachi band playing a Halloween-themed version of the show's theme song. She introduced I Love Chamoy and explained that her inspiration came from her father’s health struggles. She described chamoy as a traditional Mexican candy sauce enjoyed over fruits, vegetables, drinks, and snacks.

To demonstrate its versatility, Leal presented three popular ways customers consume I Love Chamoy: a fruit cup with chamoy, a mango-lime smoothie, and a margarita rimmed with the sauce. Investor Lori Greiner asked, “So, these are sweetened by monk fruit?” to which Leal confirmed,

“Correct. It's sweetened with pure monk fruit. It's an all-natural sweetener, sugar-free, carb-free, and calorie-free. And it complements the chamoy quite well.”

Investor Kevin O’Leary questioned the product’s classification, asking why it was labeled as candy rather than a condiment or sauce. In response, Leal clarified that it had always been considered a Mexican candy sauce.

She also introduced a new product line—sugar-free chamoy gummies—revealed through a piñata demonstration. She explained,

“This is our new candy category. So, it's Mexican candy, but it's sugar-free chili watermelon flavor. This is a new product line that we soft-launched a few months ago, and it was a great success.”

O’Leary responded with interest, asking, “Chamoy gummies?” before tasting one and commenting, “Oh, it's got a kick to it.” Leal shared her sales figures, stating that I Love Chamoy’s first full year in business (2022) generated $550,000 in revenue.

In 2023, the company had already reached $1.3 million in sales, with projections of $3.8 to $4 million for the year. However, she emphasized that

“the candy only sold $30,000 because we soft-launched it. It's all coming from the pink bottle.”

When asked about advertising expenses, she revealed, that 80%-90% of the sales were completely organic. Investor Barbara Corcoran inquired, “How many followers do you have?” to which Leal responded,

“Half a million followers across different social channels.”

Leal explained that I Love Chamoy was available in 250 grocery stores across Texas, including H-E-B, and had recently expanded to a nationwide home goods retailer. She noted, “We're proudly made in Texas.”

When asked about her business operations, Leal clarified, “It’s just me. I talk in ‘we’ a lot.” She also provided pricing details, explaining that each bottle of I Love Chamoy costs $1.60-$2 to produce.

I Love Chamoy (image via ilovechamoy.com)

It retails for $12 on her website, wholesales for $3.90-$4, and is sold in stores for $6-$7. Her projected profit for 2023 was $1.5 million. Despite her success, investors were hesitant. Corcoran stated,

“The social media posts don’t necessarily transfer to retail; I’m not interested in the retail ride,”

and opted out. O’Leary made an offer of $300,000 for 15% equity. Greiner declined to invest, stating,

“I don’t want to take a chunk of Annie’s business; I think Annie can do it on her own.”

Jason Blum, a guest investor, expressed admiration for her passion but admitted, “It’s too far afield from my expertise.” Cuban also passed, explaining, that although she was doing a great job, the product was not his taste.

Leal countered O’Leary’s offer with $350,000 for 7%, but O’Leary refused, believing retail expansion would be challenging. He revised his offer to $300,000 for 12.5%, but Leal declined and walked away from the Shark Tank without a deal.

Shark Tank airs every Friday at 8 pm EST on ABC.

