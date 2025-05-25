Do Say Yes to the Dress brides get special deals on their wedding gowns? Details explored

Say Yes to the Dress premiered season 23 on April 5, 2025, featuring new brides looking for that perfect dress for their special day. The Randy Fenoli-led show aired six new episodes that lasted till May 10. Fans were especially excited for new episodes and new brides at Kleinfeld Bridal in Manhattan as the reality series came back after a two-year hiatus.

The bridal shop is especially monumental since it first opened its doors for brides in 1941. With 23 seasons and over 300 episodes of the show already aired, many fans have always wondered if the brides featured on Say Yes to the Dress received any discounts on their chosen wedding gowns.

As reported by Good Housekeeping on April 5, 2025, the answer is that brides on the show do not get their gowns for free or even at a discounted price. According to the website, to participate in the show and purchase a dress from Kleinfeld, brides need to be open about their budget at first. Kleinfeld also categorizes its various gowns into five different price points.

What are the rules and expectations for brides-to-be in Say Yes to the Dress?

According to Kleinfeld's website, wedding dresses start around $2,000, with some gowns available for $1,500. Prices can even reach $30,000 or more. Previously on the show, one of the brides even purchased a $70,000 Pnina Tornai gown. Moreover, these prices do not include additional costs such as alterations, accessories, and the wedding itself.

Say Yes to the Dress first started airing in 2007 and became popular due to the series showcasing many upcoming brides and their journey to the altar. While the brides-to-be get to choose a dress of their own choice, they don't get much choice regarding the rules they have to follow to get there. According to Good Housekeeping, the brides have to submit an online application.

In this application, the brides have to fill out personal details about their wedding, dress preferences, and even details about their fiancé. Since the show reportedly received over a thousand submissions each season, the selection process became very competitive.

Producers of the show made a critical examination of potential brides thoroughly. They only looked for brides who genuinely planned to get married, rather than those seeking fame. This is corroborated by the fact that the show's producers required brides to disclose if they had applied for other reality shows within the last year.

This helped the showrunners verify the brides' genuine intentions to get married and ensure they had a real story to share with the audience. The show also asks brides to travel to New York City to film specifically at the Kleinfeld Bridal. According to Good Housekeeping, filming takes place on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays only.

Before trying on dresses, brides participated in an interview with the Say Yes to the Dress producers. After finding a dress, brides also took part in a second interview, where they shared their thoughts and feelings with producers. Brides on the show had to film for up to 10 hours.

This allowed the production team to capture all the required footage, including interviews and the dress fitting. During filming, brides were not allowed to bring food or drinks into the store, as per the store's policy.

Say Yes to the Dress premiered its latest season on April 5, 2025. The six-episode installment aired through May 10. All episodes are also available to stream on Max, Hulu, Philo, and Discovery+.

