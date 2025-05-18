Say Yes to the Dress season 23 episode 7 recap: Randy takes a walk down the memory lane

Say Yes to the Dress returned with season 23 after taking a break for two years and premiered on April 5, 2025, on TLC. In this show, brides are guided by Randy Fenoli in Manhattan's Kleinfeld Bridal. The reality series showcases new brides as they search for their ideal wedding dresses.

Ad

Randy Fenoli is supported by other cast members such as Ronald Rothstein and Mara Urshel, who co-own Kleinfeld. Fenoli currently works at Kleinfeld as an independent consultant, while previously, he used to work as the Fashion Director. Meanwhile, Dorothy Silver is the Director of Sales and Merchandising, and Nicole Sacco serves as the former Director of Fittings and Sales at Kleinfeld.

The latest episode of Say Yes to the Dress season 23 aired on May 17, 2025. In this episode, Randy Fenoli looked back at the former brides he helped during the run of the show. One of the brides was a bass player for a famous rockstar. Another bride wanted a jumpsuit instead of a dress, while two drag queens needed help with a dress for their wedding a day after.

Ad

Trending

What happened on Say Yes to the Dress season 23 episode 7?

Ad

The Say Yes to the Dress episode kicked off with Randy Fenoli explaining to the audience that the episode would look back at the iconic moments throughout all the seasons. The first segment featured Nik West, who used to be a bass player for late musician Prince. Nik mentioned that she wanted something "over the top" but still something "classy".

She was consulted by Zoey, who helped her become the "purple unicorn" she always wanted to be.

Ad

"Something that can convert from me being at a wedding... So, I want something that has a bell bowl gown, like, something that detaches and there's like this catsuit one piece," said Nik.

Nik also livestreamed her participation on Say Yes to the Dress, which allowed her fans to participate and help pick up her dress. She ultimately decided to go with a modified white catsuit dress that her family and fans approved.

Ad

Ad

The episode shifted to another segment from the first season of Say Yes to Vegas Dress. Two drag queens, Carl and Gary, decided to get married and took the help of Kleinfeld Bridal. For their dresses, they both wanted something "dramatic" that described their personalities. Designer David Emanuel helped the two, as they planned on getting married the day after.

The duo ultimately chose their dresses within the budget of $1,500. The episode then focused on a different bride with a not-so-traditional taste in a wedding dress. She asked Randy and Lisa to find her a wedding dress that was more like a jumpsuit. Randell Golman, the bride, was accompanied by both her mother and future mother-in-law.

Ad

Ad

Randell tried many dresses with laces and other accessories, but she was clear about wearing a pair of pants which would help her feel comfortable throughout the wedding ceremony. Randell's mother, Cindy, wasn't a big fan of her daughter's idea. Still, she became emotional after seeing Randell with different wedding dresses.

"I'm gonna be honest with you... So far, I haven't run into any jumpsuit that I would recommend for her," stated a concerned Randy.

Ad

After wearing a jumpsuit that the staff recommended, Randell went to her family for advice. Her mother stated that she won't be saying yes to this dress. The designer of the outfit, Hayley, helped Randell draw her vision on paper which ultimately convinced Randell's loved ones.

Say Yes to the Dress aired its latest episode on May 17, 2025, on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More