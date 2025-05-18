Say Yes to the Dress season 23 episode 7 recap: Randy takes a walk down the memory lane

Say Yes to the Dress returned with season 23 after taking a break for two years and premiered on April 5, 2025, on TLC. In this show, brides are guided by Randy Fenoli in Manhattan's Kleinfeld Bridal. The reality series showcases new brides as they search for their ideal wedding dresses.
Randy Fenoli is supported by other cast members such as Ronald Rothstein and Mara Urshel, who co-own Kleinfeld. Fenoli currently works at Kleinfeld as an independent consultant, while previously, he used to work as the Fashion Director. Meanwhile, Dorothy Silver is the Director of Sales and Merchandising, and Nicole Sacco serves as the former Director of Fittings and Sales at Kleinfeld.
The latest episode of Say Yes to the Dress season 23 aired on May 17, 2025. In this episode, Randy Fenoli looked back at the former brides he helped during the run of the show. One of the brides was a bass player for a famous rockstar. Another bride wanted a jumpsuit instead of a dress, while two drag queens needed help with a dress for their wedding a day after.
What happened on Say Yes to the Dress season 23 episode 7?
The Say Yes to the Dress episode kicked off with Randy Fenoli explaining to the audience that the episode would look back at the iconic moments throughout all the seasons. The first segment featured Nik West, who used to be a bass player for late musician Prince. Nik mentioned that she wanted something "over the top" but still something "classy".
She was consulted by Zoey, who helped her become the "purple unicorn" she always wanted to be.
"Something that can convert from me being at a wedding... So, I want something that has a bell bowl gown, like, something that detaches and there's like this catsuit one piece," said Nik.
Nik also livestreamed her participation on Say Yes to the Dress, which allowed her fans to participate and help pick up her dress. She ultimately decided to go with a modified white catsuit dress that her family and fans approved.
The episode shifted to another segment from the first season of Say Yes to Vegas Dress. Two drag queens, Carl and Gary, decided to get married and took the help of Kleinfeld Bridal. For their dresses, they both wanted something "dramatic" that described their personalities. Designer David Emanuel helped the two, as they planned on getting married the day after.
The duo ultimately chose their dresses within the budget of $1,500. The episode then focused on a different bride with a not-so-traditional taste in a wedding dress. She asked Randy and Lisa to find her a wedding dress that was more like a jumpsuit. Randell Golman, the bride, was accompanied by both her mother and future mother-in-law.
Randell tried many dresses with laces and other accessories, but she was clear about wearing a pair of pants which would help her feel comfortable throughout the wedding ceremony. Randell's mother, Cindy, wasn't a big fan of her daughter's idea. Still, she became emotional after seeing Randell with different wedding dresses.
"I'm gonna be honest with you... So far, I haven't run into any jumpsuit that I would recommend for her," stated a concerned Randy.
After wearing a jumpsuit that the staff recommended, Randell went to her family for advice. Her mother stated that she won't be saying yes to this dress. The designer of the outfit, Hayley, helped Randell draw her vision on paper which ultimately convinced Randell's loved ones.
Say Yes to the Dress aired its latest episode on May 17, 2025, on TLC.