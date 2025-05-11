Say Yes to the Dress season 23 episode 6 recap: Randy helps a paraplegic bride while another wants to marry herself

The latest episode of Say Yes to the Dress aired on May 10, 2025. The reality series is back with season 23, which premiered on April 5, 2025, after a break of two years. TLC airs the show guided by Randy Fenoli and focuses on events at Kleinfeld Bridal in Manhattan. It showcases new brides as they search for their ideal wedding dresses.
Among the cast members are Ronald Rothstein and Mara Urshel, who co-own Kleinfeld. Randy Fenoli used to work as the Fashion Director at Kleinfeld but is now working as an independent consultant.
Meanwhile, Nicole Sacco is the former Director of Fittings and Sales at Kleinfeld, and Dorothy Silver serves as the Director of Sales and Merchandising.
In the latest episode of Say Yes to the Dress season 23, Randy Fenoli helps a paraplegic bride who is not embarrassed about being photographed in her chair.
During the episode, another bride visits Kleinfeld, one-of-a-kind bride Nicoletta arrives with crystals, sage, and a plan to marry herself.
What happened in Say Yes to the Dress season 23 episode 6?
The Say Yes to the Dress season 23 episode kicked off with Natalie Barnhard, a paraplegic bride who used a wheelchair to move around. As she desires to get married, she visited Kleinfeld with a few of her family members.
The hopeful bride tried on a wedding dress as she was guided by Randy Fenoli himself.
As Natalie saw herself in front of the mirror, the first thing she uttered was how much she liked it. The paraplegic bride still wanted to check in with her family members and take their opinions on the dress she had tried on.
After showcasing her dress to them, Natalie revealed that it was a $5,200 Martina Liana Luxe gown.
"I'm not really sure yet, so I really want to get my family's opinion. I can't wait to see their reactions," said Say Yes to the Dress star Natalie.
Natalie's family liked the wedding dress she had on with her sister, Melissa, even pointing out how it flared in the front and then covered the whole front. Natalie emphasized that she would be sitting in a chair during the wedding and didn't want a big dress to cover it up.
Randy Fenoli assured Natalie that the dress's volume came from underneath layers that could be adjusted.
Natalie's mom observed that Natalie was trying to like the dress because others did, but ultimately wanted a different style. Natalie felt sad that all the material that would hide her chair and ultimately decided not to choose the gown.
"I want to see me in the chair. So I want something more sleek and classy and sexy," confessed Natalie on Say Yes to the Dress.
The next bride on Say Yes to the Dress was Nicoletta, who was guided by the new consultant, Cierra. When Cierra asked for more details about Nicoletta's wedding, the latter mentioned that she planned to marry herself.
A stunned Cierra took a second and congratulated Nicoletta on her upcoming wedding. When probed further by Cierra, Nicoletta mentioned that this wasn't her first wedding.
She had been married previously for 13 years and felt she had to "unlearn some thought patterns" afterward.
Accompanied by her mother, Nicoletta explained that this was a gesture to show that before loving someone else, she had to love herself first.
The new episode of Say Yes to the Dress aired on Saturday, May 10 at 8 pm ET on TLC.