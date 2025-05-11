Say Yes to the Dress season 23 episode 6 recap: Randy helps a paraplegic bride while another wants to marry herself

The latest episode of Say Yes to the Dress aired on May 10, 2025. The reality series is back with season 23, which premiered on April 5, 2025, after a break of two years. TLC airs the show guided by Randy Fenoli and focuses on events at Kleinfeld Bridal in Manhattan. It showcases new brides as they search for their ideal wedding dresses.

Ad

Among the cast members are Ronald Rothstein and Mara Urshel, who co-own Kleinfeld. Randy Fenoli used to work as the Fashion Director at Kleinfeld but is now working as an independent consultant.

Meanwhile, Nicole Sacco is the former Director of Fittings and Sales at Kleinfeld, and Dorothy Silver serves as the Director of Sales and Merchandising.

In the latest episode of Say Yes to the Dress season 23, Randy Fenoli helps a paraplegic bride who is not embarrassed about being photographed in her chair.

Ad

Trending

During the episode, another bride visits Kleinfeld, one-of-a-kind bride Nicoletta arrives with crystals, sage, and a plan to marry herself.

What happened in Say Yes to the Dress season 23 episode 6?

Ad

The Say Yes to the Dress season 23 episode kicked off with Natalie Barnhard, a paraplegic bride who used a wheelchair to move around. As she desires to get married, she visited Kleinfeld with a few of her family members.

The hopeful bride tried on a wedding dress as she was guided by Randy Fenoli himself.

As Natalie saw herself in front of the mirror, the first thing she uttered was how much she liked it. The paraplegic bride still wanted to check in with her family members and take their opinions on the dress she had tried on.

Ad

After showcasing her dress to them, Natalie revealed that it was a $5,200 Martina Liana Luxe gown.

"I'm not really sure yet, so I really want to get my family's opinion. I can't wait to see their reactions," said Say Yes to the Dress star Natalie.

Ad

Natalie's family liked the wedding dress she had on with her sister, Melissa, even pointing out how it flared in the front and then covered the whole front. Natalie emphasized that she would be sitting in a chair during the wedding and didn't want a big dress to cover it up.

Randy Fenoli assured Natalie that the dress's volume came from underneath layers that could be adjusted.

Natalie's mom observed that Natalie was trying to like the dress because others did, but ultimately wanted a different style. Natalie felt sad that all the material that would hide her chair and ultimately decided not to choose the gown.

Ad

"I want to see me in the chair. So I want something more sleek and classy and sexy," confessed Natalie on Say Yes to the Dress.

Ad

The next bride on Say Yes to the Dress was Nicoletta, who was guided by the new consultant, Cierra. When Cierra asked for more details about Nicoletta's wedding, the latter mentioned that she planned to marry herself.

A stunned Cierra took a second and congratulated Nicoletta on her upcoming wedding. When probed further by Cierra, Nicoletta mentioned that this wasn't her first wedding.

She had been married previously for 13 years and felt she had to "unlearn some thought patterns" afterward.

Ad

Accompanied by her mother, Nicoletta explained that this was a gesture to show that before loving someone else, she had to love herself first.

The new episode of Say Yes to the Dress aired on Saturday, May 10 at 8 pm ET on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More