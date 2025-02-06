"Drugs and depression" - Celebrity Bear Hunt star Lottie Moss opens up about her past and rehab experience

Celebrity Bear Hunt premiered on Netflix on February 5, 2025, introducing 12 celebrity contestants to intense, real-life challenges in the Costa Rican jungle. Living in base camps, the contestants undergo various challenges across different jungle locations. Those who fail to complete their assigned tasks are sent to the Bear Pit, where they face the ultimate test—being hunted down by Bear Grylls himself.

While the celebrity contestants face intense challenges on Celebrity Bear Hunt, many have overcome significant real-life obstacles before joining the show.

In episode 2, contestant Lottie Moss opened up about her struggles with "drugs and depression" and how it drastically affected her. She shared that she even went to rehab to seek help. While she admitted that it made her feel happy, she noted that it didn't help her much.

"Drugs and depression. You become quite numb. I didn't feel anything. I didn't care whether, pretty much, I lived or died. I would've run it into the ground, and my mum said, "You need to go to rehab." It made me feel better, but it didn't really work,' she said.

Celebrity Bear Hunt star Lottie Moss reflects on her struggling past and how it affected her

In Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 2, some cast members sat down to share a meal. Shirley Ballas asked Boris Becker, who had been to prison before, who was the most formidable opponent he had ever played against. Boris responded that he was his own strongest opponent, noting that demons were always there within himself. However, he added that the "biggest challenge" he had to endure was to face the news every single day.

Lottie agreed and opened up about her difficult experiences with the press. She recalled feeling overwhelmed when a story about her was about to be published, emphasizing how the media often tears people down when they're at their lowest.

"It's stressful when you know a story's gonna come out about you. It's so annoying when they call you, and they warn you that they're gonna do it anyway, and you're like, "Well, what do you want me to say?" It's when you're at your worst that they really wanna just kick you down," she shared.

The Celebrity Bear Hunt star further shared that when she was in rehab, an outlet was trying to release an article mentioning that her sister, Kate Moss, hated her for her drug addiction. She was so disturbed that she called her sister about it, who advised her to stay away from such news, assuring her that she didn't hate her.

"I think I've always come down on myself for making mistakes when I was younger, and I think it's taught me that I need to not punish myself. Most people make mistakes. It's actually okay," she later shared in her confessional.

The Celebrity Bear Hunt star further revealed that she was even considering returning to rehab before coming. However, she chose to participated in the survivor show to prove to herself that she could do it.

Danny Cipriani stepped in to comfort Lottie, admitting he had made many mistakes himself. However, he encouraged her not to define herself by them, reminding her that their fellow contestants could see her true character through her heart.

"All of us are pretty similar in so many ways. We've all been through a lot, and I think, as I've gotten to know everyone, it's made me realize how much I want this 'cause I'm really enjoying being here and getting to know everyone. And getting to know myself, actually, as well," Lottie reacted in her confessional.

Celebrity Bear Hunt episodes 1-8 are available on Netflix.

