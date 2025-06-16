Duck Dynasty: The Revival episode 3 recap: Willie organizes a team for the Bigfoot hunt, while Sadie learns she's pregnant

Duck Dynasty: The Revival returned with a new episode on June 15, 2025. Titled Si-Squatch, the segment saw the Robertsons act on Uncle Si's theories and the potential sighting of Bigfoot. Willie was skeptical about investigating the claim but became interested after learning it could earn him some money. Consequently, he organized a team and invited Blurry Creatures podcast hosts to explore further.

The segment also documented the moment Willie's daughter, Sadie, discovered she was pregnant. Sadie believed she was unwell and worried she might have to miss the Bible study at the Texas A&M University. However, she was relieved to learn she was pregnant with her third child with husband, Christian. The couple already share two young daughters, Honey and Haven.

The official synopsis of episode 3 of Duck Dynasty: The Revival reads:

"Si convinces Korie to make a movie about his Bigfoot sighting, but Willie wants more proof; once Willie discovers there could be some money in finding a Bigfoot, he takes matters into his own hands; Sadie finds out life-changing news."

What happened in episode 3 of Duck Dynasty: The Revival?

The episode kicked off with Willie and the Duck Dynasty: The Revival alum Uncle Si discussing their search for Bigfoot. Willie decided to seek help from Blurry Creatures podcast hosts, Luke and Nathan, who specialized in locating and chasing down beings that were usually inexplicable.

Si was convinced that he had seen Bigfoot as recently as a month before the episode was filmed.

"I saw a presence behind me," he said.

The Duck Dynasty: The Revival fame added that the figure was somewhere between eight to ten feet tall and had bright-colored eyes. Despite Si's conviction, Willie remained skeptical. However, he appeared interested in exploring the claim, as he was certain that finding the creature would be lucrative.

The crew set to locate Bigfoot discovered an antler in a tree, which prompted Nathan and Luke to suspect the creature was closer to them than anticipated. However, they needed evidence to back their claim. They prepared different methods, like using Indigenous flute music, children as "bait," a campfire, and more, to lure Bigfoot.

Willie, on the other hand, utilized the opportunity to bring his family out for a camping trip. He called his son, John Luke, who was interested in investigating mythical claims. Together, the Duck Dynasty: The Revival alums created a tune to call Bigfoot, similar to the tune they had for calling ducks.

Each member of the team Willie had organized had a role to play. Staff members John David and Martin helped with the trail, while John Luke and Willie were responsible for luring the creature. Willie's grandchildren Zane and Shep were used as "bait." However, Si was nowhere to be found, as he was preoccupied with an open nic night at the local library.

Despite their efforts, Willie was certain they would not be able to spot the creature. Consequently, he gave up on his hope of making a lucrative documentary about their findings.

Meanwhile, Willie's daughter, Bella, went out on a hunt to catch the person who had been stealing snacks from the Duck Commander breakroom. She was adamant about catching the "snack thief," and even set up a trap to lure the culprit. However, her plan failed as it only scared staff members Alexis, Elizabeth, and Jeffrey.

Soon after, the "thief" was revealed to be none other than Willie. He was caught snacking on the beef jerky that Bella had laid out to catch the culprit.

Elsewhere, Willie's daughter, Sadie, was at home, feeling unwell. However, she discovered she was pregnant right before traveling to Texas A&M University to helm a Bible study. In the closing segment of the Duck Dynasty: The Revival episode, she shared the news with her husband, Christian, and her mother, Korie, while deciding to keep it a secret from the rest.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival episodes air every Sunday at 9 pm ET only on A&E.

