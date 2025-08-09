Dustin Hurt’s 14-year gold hunt ends at Nugget Creek in Gold Rush: White Water season 9 finale

In the season 9 finale of Gold Rush: White Water, titled &quot;The Last Stand,&quot; which aired on July 18, Dustin Hurt announced that his 14-year search for significant gold at Nugget Creek had come to an end. With limited fuel, bad weather, and winter approaching, his crew made one last attempt to reach bedrock and secure a good haul.They found gold, including a notable nugget, but the total amount was not enough to keep the operation going. Therefore, Dustin Hurt decided to sell his claims, marking the end of his pursuit at Nugget Creek.End of Dustin Hurt’s 14-year search for gold at Nugget Creek in Gold Rush: White WaterHarsh conditions in the final pushAs snow covered the ground, the crew started the last episode of working in frigid conditions. The creek would be inaccessible because the weather forecast predicted a severe storm coming in a few days. Before the water flow became too hazardous, the Gold Rush: White Water crew hoped to reveal and clean the lowest layers of bedrock. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaul and Danielle had to get to the bottom of the dive hole, where the gold-bearing substance was probably settling. This task called for clearing hazardous trash and relocating massive boulders.The divers risked being buried under tons of rock due to constant wall collapse dangers. Following several hours of labor, Danielle found bedrock and instructed the crew to vary their approach to cover as much of the exposed area as possible.Technical setbacks and operational risksThe dredge operation faced several interruptions due to mechanical failures. Contaminated fuel led to engine problems. A malfunction in the compressor system reduced the air supply for the divers. The heat exchange unit, which provides warm water for the divers' suits, also experienced a temporary failure. This resulted in cold-related numbness in their extremities.(Image via Instagram/@goldrushtv)To adapt, the Gold Rush: White Water crew implemented a rotation plan involving divers Danielle, Paul, Carlos, and James, ensuring that each spent limited time in the frigid water while repairs were made to keep the systems running.During the operation, a landslide upstream formed a temporary dam across the creek. This stopped the water flow and created the potential for a sudden release, which could cause a flash flood. Dustin ordered an immediate evacuation of the dive hole, and the dredge was moved to higher ground. When water flow returned, the crew cautiously resumed mining.Results of the cleanup and decision to end operationsAt the end of the last day, the cleanup produced a large two-ounce nugget and several smaller pieces. The total amount of gold recovered was not enough to cover seasonal operating costs, which included fuel, parts replacement, and crew support.Gold Rush @Gold_RushLINKIt's the final race against winter... ❄️ A new #GoldRush: White Water starts NOW on @DiscoveryAfter looking over the results, Dustin decided that further mining at Nugget Creek was not feasible. He told the crew he planned to sell the claims, marking the end of more than ten years of mining efforts at the site.Once operations were shut down, the crew packed up the equipment and left before the winter storm hit.The Gold Rush: White Water finale showed the environmental, mechanical, and logistical factors that affected the season’s outcome. It also wrapped up Dustin Hurt’s documented 14-year gold hunt at Nugget Creek, closing an important chapter in the series.Fans can stream Gold Rush: White Water season 9 anytime on Disney+ and HBO Max.