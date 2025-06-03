Dwight Eubanks net worth: RHOA star's fortune explored in wake of prostate cancer diagnosis

Dwight Eubanks has confirmed his prostate cancer diagnosis. The reality star spoke to People magazine on June 2, 2025, saying that he wanted to encourage everyone to take care of their health.

Eubanks said that he began taking certain precautions after his grandfather was also diagnosed with a similar issue many years ago. Dwight was initially informed that he wouldn't have this disease, considering that the family history of prostate cancer was from the side of his mother.

For the unversed, Dwight Eubanks has been a part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and he boasts a fortune of $5.5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Dwight recalled his reaction when he first discovered the diagnosis, as he stated:

“I was shocked. I was angry. I was just emotionally a wreck. When you hear the word cancer, you freak out. I’m human. Society has told us that cancer was just devastating and, you know, you just have days to live. So of course I freaked out and I think I’m still freaked out.”

Dwight Eubanks told People magazine that he went for a blood test while hosting a health fair. He was called by his doctor a few days later, following which he found that he had prostate cancer. The diagnosis was additionally confirmed when Eubanks underwent a prostate-specific antigen blood test, also called PSA.

Furthermore, the doctors checked Eubanks’ medical history, which revealed that his PSA levels were high and he was not aware of the same. Dwight opened up on the same by saying:

“This was back in 2022 and nobody said anything to me. He just said, ‘You’re undetectable, so you are fine.’ Never said anything about my prostate. I guess they just weren’t looking at that. I just have to laugh instead of crying about this whole journey.”

Dwight Eubanks net worth: Career and other details explained

Dwight Eubanks at the 2018 Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show - Fantasy Competition on August 5, 2018. (Image via Getty)

Dwight’s LinkedIn profile says that he is currently the owner of Purple Door Salon. According to the salon website, he participated in the popular Bravo TV series, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, in 2008. He has been working for the Lisa Nicole Fashion Line and is associated with the world of fashion and cosmetology for many years.

Dwight Eubanks has worked in cities such as Paris and New York as a guest stylist and has a long list of clients. He even formed the Institute of Beauty, which organizes workshops to train those aiming to build a career as a hairstylist in the future.

Apart from RHOA, his credits include Married to Medicine, which also airs on Bravo. He has also been featured in another show, Botched, hosted by Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif, as mentioned in his biography on the Bravo TV website.

A report on the network's website in May 2015 states that Dwight Eubanks approached Dubrow and Nassif as he wanted to resolve the problems of his nose and was breathing through his mouth during the process. Following the surgery, Dwight expressed his happiness by saying:

“The Lord taught me a lesson, and boy, did he give me an a**-whoopin’. I’m forever grateful for this whole process, and it has changed my life.”

While he has been active in the world of fashion for many years, Dwight told Bravo TV on May 6, 2015 that he has been supporting different charities, and he likes to spread love as much as possible. He was previously working for Phaedra as a party planner.

Dwight Eubanks also keeps in touch with everyone through his Instagram page, where he is active with 96.1K followers, and he frequently shares photos and videos from various occasions on the platform.

