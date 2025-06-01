“My body was alerting me”— The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Monyetta shares details of her cancer diagnosis

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premiered on March 9. Monyetta Shaw-Carter has been a recurring member of the cast and has been appearing as a friend of the cast since season 14.

Carter was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2024. It was in its stage 1 and was slowly growing when she caught it. She underwent treatment to eliminate it and also celebrated a cancer-free 45th birthday on May 31. In an interview with People published on May 31, Monyetta opened up about what made her go to the doctor to get it checked.

"Last year in September, I was doing a self-check because I felt this random sensation that I can't really describe in my left boob. It was like nothing I've felt before. It was literally like my body was alerting me that something was wrong," she said.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star also talked about the emotional struggle that came with her diagnosis. She mentioned her castmates from the show who were supportive of her through her treatment.

What Monyetta Shaw-Carter from The Real Housewives of Atlanta shared about her cancer diagnosis

In the said interview, Monyetta shared her experience with her diagnosis and her cancer treatment. She was diagnosed in September last year after she got herself checked because of the "random sensation" she felt in her left boob. The 45-year-old also shared that,

"I had a biopsy about 10 years ago and it came back benign."

After she went to the doctors to get herself checked again, she received her mammogram results a month later, and the doctors said they found a lump. It was a slow-growing stage 1 invasive ductal carcinoma. Following her diagnosis, she underwent a lumpectomy in January and also took 16 rounds of radiation.

In the interview, she further stated that she would be there for her kids only because she caught the cancer early. She stressed the importance of an early diagnosis by adding that to protect one's future, it was important to get things checked early and often.

"I can't thank my exceptional doctors and nurses enough. They are our heroes," Monyetta added.

In the interview, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star also opened up about the moment she received the phone call from her doctor, which revealed the diagnosis to her. She described it as the "hardest" and the "scariest" moment of her life. She said everything around her stopped, and she was afraid and angry.

But regardless of the emotional turmoil the news had caused her, it was time for her to understand how she could eliminate the disease. She said she was considering a double mastectomy first, after doing her biopsies and MRIs. However, because of her genetic testing, she decided to get a lumpectomy.

She said she wanted to inspire others by sharing her story, and inspire them not to ignore their gut feeling.

"Our body speaks to us and when it does, we have to listen. It can be a matter of life and death," she added.

Another way Monyetta spread cancer awareness was by asking the guests of her 45th birthday party to wear pink outfits, a color which is associated with breast cancer awareness. This was Monyetta's way of celebrating being cancer-free.

She also shared how supportive people were to her after she got diagnosed. This included her husband, Heath Carter, her ex-husband, Ne-Yo, and her The Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Sheree Whitfield, and Shamea Morton.

