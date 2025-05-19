The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 11 recap: Cynthia makes her return while tension rises between Shamea and Porsha

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 11 aired on May 18, 2025. The episode featured the return of Cynthia Bailey and rising tension between Shamea Morton and Porsha Williams.

Cynthia made a brief appearance to support Shamea. Their conversation highlighted the ongoing fallout between Shamea and Porsha. The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode also focused on Drew Sidora’s divorce from Ralph Pittman.

Drew’s mother stepped in to help during an emotional moment. Meanwhile, Angela and Kelli each had scenes showing their family lives. The episode gave a close look at how the cast deals with motherhood and long-standing friendships.

What happened in The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode? Details explored

Cynthia Bailey returned in this episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She met with Shamea Morton, who was still dealing with her issues with Porsha Williams.

Shamea and Porsha’s friendship goes back to childhood. They met through their mothers. Shamea still calls Porsha’s mom Auntie Diane. In a past episode, Diane told Porsha,

“You’ve got to watch the dog that brings the bone.”

At the time, it seemed like shade. But now it’s clear there’s a history between their families. Shamea did not explain what happened between their mothers. But she said Diane continues to question her character.

Porsha and Shamea met for dinner to talk things out. The talk didn’t go well. Shamea wanted to clear the air. Porsha gave little in return. Shamea broke the fourth wall, saying it’s hard dealing with her two different personas.

Shamea said their relationship changed when she became a full-time cast member. She noted that Porsha didn’t appreciate her finally being able to tell her side of the story. When Shamea asked if they could act more naturally on camera, Porsha replied,

“They’d have to pay me more money for that.”

Porsha gave little emotion during the dinner. Shamea said she was trying to be honest. Porsha treated it like an attack. She even got up and went to the bathroom mid-conversation. When she returned, she asked for their food to be boxed and ended the talk.

Shamea asked her to listen more and stop brushing things off. Porsha said she does not have the energy. The hug they shared at the end felt forced. Shamea said she still wanted to fix things, but needed effort from Porsha.

After the episode aired, Shamea appeared on Watch What Happens Live. She told Andy Cohen she is not on good terms with Porsha. She also said she’s willing to try again, but only if Porsha makes the first move.

Elsewhere in The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Drew Sidora dealt with her divorce from Ralph Pittman. Ralph revoked Drew’s access to their home. Drew broke down when she talked about it with her mom. Jeanette, Drew’s mom, talked about the children’s behavior. She said,

“When I can’t control a kid, there is a problem.”

Drew cried and left the room. Jeanette followed. They ended up comforting each other. Angela also shared a segment with her mother. Angela offered to buy her mom a house. Her mom turned it down. She said she wanted to be more self-reliant.

Kelli was shown teaching her daughter how to drive. It was one of the lighter moments of the episode. With Phaedra Parks set to return next week, the drama is far from over. Her history with Porsha could bring even more tension.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs every Sunday on Bravo.

