The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 10 recap: Porsha gets emotional about her friendship with Shamea before they have a disagreement

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 10 was released on Sunday, May 11, 2025. Titled Meditation and Mediation, the episode documented Angela talking to Porsha about Shamea's views on their friendship. The conversation came after the previous episode where Angela and Porsha had an argument, and Angela got mad at Shamea for taking Porsha's side.

Shamea and Porsha's friendship is long-reigning and well-known. However, Angela thought that Shamea was scared of supporting Porsha because she would get her to stand up for things that were wrong.

Angela told Porsha that Shamea was scared of being portrayed as Porsha's "lap dog." This got Porsha emotional because she didn't want Shamea to think badly of her. Later in the episode, the ladies confronted each other at a meditation retreat, and Shamea got emotional because she didn't want other Housewives to mediate in her friendship with Porsha.

Porsha got emotional about her friendship with Shamea in The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 10

When Angela and Porsha sat down to chat, Angela said that she had the opportunity to learn more about her co-star. Porsha said that it was only fair for Angela to talk to Shamea about their last fight, and to her so that they could reach a conclusion.

Angela stated that her conclusion was that she could fix it, adding that she knew Porsha was super close to Shamea. However, she added that there was a time when Porsha didn't want her in her friend circle. The latter denied this claim.

"I showed her the list of the wives that I would think would be a dream cast...and she was clearly on it," said Porsha.

She added that Shamea could have taken it badly when Porsha once mentioned Shamea's husband not wanting her to film. Angela explained that Shamea might feel like it was a lopsided friendship, adding that Shamea told her she was afraid of being seen as Porsha's "lap dog."

This got Porsha emotional as she said Angela's revelation of Shamea's words was "overwhelming." During one The Real Housewives of Atlanta confessional, Porsha said that she believed her and Shamea's friendship was strong enough that the latter could talk to her directly, and that it hurt to be wrong.

When Porsha got into a disagreement with Shamea in The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 10

Kelli revealed to Shamea that whatever she had told Angela, had been relayed to Porsha. Then Kelli brought up the topic where all the ladies were opening up about their inhibitions, at a meditation centre. She told Porsha that she thought Shamea couldn't be her best self because of her.

"Angela and I spoke yesterday about Shamea and, that she's the best friend and I am the bad friend," said Porsha after Shamea asked how the topic came up.

Porsha said that it saddened her, while Shamea said that she never spoke about the latter behind her back. She added that anything that any of the other housewives told her wasn't something she hadn't already told Porsha. When the two of them confronted Angela regarding what she said to Porsha, Angela stated that she said things Shamea was scared of saying.

After a back-and-forth between Porsha and Shamea, the latter teared up saying that it hurt to see other people on The Real Housewives of Atlanta talking about her personal friendships.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 come out on Sundays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

