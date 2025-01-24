Expensive things owned by Beast Games host MrBeast: Assets explored

Beast Games host Jimmy Donaldson, professionally known as MrBeast, has built a net worth of over $1 billion from multiple revenue streams, per Celebrity Net Worth. His main YouTube channel generates $3 million monthly through ad revenue alone, while brand partnerships bring in $2.5 to 3 million per video, according to Lifestyle Asia Magazine.

He operates food ventures like MrBeast Burger, which has 900+ delivery locations, and the Feastables chocolate brand in Walmart stores. His YouTube empire spans multiple channels, totaling 347 million subscribers. As per the same outlet, his earnings from 2023 touched $82 million, ranking him as Forbes' top creator.

With around $600-700 million annual income largely reinvested into content creation, he continues expanding ventures from delivery-only restaurants to an upcoming Amazon Prime Video show, Beast Games.

Beast Games host MrBeast owns multiple North Carolina properties, YouTube channels, and food businesses

1) Property portfolio

Beast Games host's real estate investments showcase strategic expansion starting in 2018. His initial Greenville, North Carolina residence, purchased for $318,000, marked his first property acquisition. As per Lifestyle Asia magazine, the 280-square-meter home features four bedrooms, modern kitchen amenities, and a glass fireplace. From 2020 through 2022, he invested $1.45 million in neighboring properties.

These additional homes serve his expanding team, providing convenient accommodation for staff members. Each residence underwent specific renovations to support content creation needs. The properties maintain close proximity to the production complex, enabling efficient workflow and team collaboration.

A dedicated maintenance team manages these properties, ensuring optimal living conditions for residents and maintaining property values. His property collection also includes a renovated church building in North Carolina, which serves as his main filming studio. This facility houses technical equipment worth $2.896 million that is used for video production, per Business Insider Africa.

The space features professional-grade filming areas required for large-scale productions that amass millions of views. The studio supports video budgets reaching $3.5 to 4.5 million per production.

2) Vehicle collection

MrBeast's automotive assets include a BMW i8 valued at $100,000, per Vocal Media. The vehicle features a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine with an 11.6-kWh battery pack and dual electric motors.

The car's advanced technology package includes a 4-wheel Anti-Lock-Braking System, Control Adaptive Suspension, and LED brake lights. The interior boasts a Harmon Kardon sound system with 12 speakers, a Real-Time Traffic Display, and complete Apple CarPlay integration with dual LCD monitors.

The Beast Games host also owned a Lamborghini Gallardo, a Custom Tesla Model S, and a collection of 40 cars, including Porsche, Chrysler, Mustang, and more, as per Vocal Media. However, he only distributed all these cars in giveaways.

He also owned a private jet valued at $2.5 million. However, he also gave away that in a YouTube video titled Last To Take Hand Off Jet, Keeps It!.

3) Business infrastructure

MrBeast's business operations rest on substantial physical assets spread across multiple ventures. As per Vocal Media, his MrBeast Burger chain maintains dedicated kitchen spaces within partner restaurants across 900 locations.

Beast Games host's other venture, the Feastables chocolate brand, requires manufacturing facilities that produce organic cacao-based products distributed through Walmart's retail network. His content creation relies on professional-grade filming equipment, including specialized cameras, lighting systems, and audio recording tools.

He also owns the production house MrB2024 and maintains dedicated spaces for video editing, content planning, and team coordination.

4) Digital business assets

MrBeast's digital portfolio includes significant revenue-generating platforms. With 347 million subscribers, his main YouTube channel represents a major digital asset generating consistent ad revenue. Appearing on the Flagrant podcast on September 27, 2022, MrBeast revealed he turned down a $1 billion offer for his channel as his estimates are way above the figure.

The MrBeast Burger app reached the top spot on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store within its launch period, per Vocal Media. The shopMrBeast.com digital storefront manages his merchandise sales. His ownership of the Beast Philanthropy channel serves as another valuable digital property.

Beast Games season 1 is airing on Amazon Prime.

