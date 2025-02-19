Exploring Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec’s $38 Million Manhattan Penthouse

Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec owns a 6,240-square-foot residence, which occupies a complete floor in Manhattan's 75-story One57 building, per Robb Report. The penthouse includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a 1,350-square-foot primary suite, and a 22-foot walk-in closet.

The residence features Brazilian herringbone wood floors, Venetian plaster ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows offering 360-degree views of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline. The One57 building provides Park Hyatt Hotel services, health club access, a private pool, spa, dining rooms, and 24/7 concierge service. He listed this full-floor penthouse at One57 for $38.5 million in April 2024.

The listing came three years after his 2021 purchase at $34.5 million. Shark Tank Star's decision aligns with his recent $26 million Hidden Hills estate purchase and increased focus on West Coast properties.

Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec's One57 mansion spans an entire floor above Central Park

Shark Tank star's penthouse welcomes visitors through a 26-feet-wide private foyer finished with Brazilian herringbone wood floors and Venetian plaster ceilings, per PEOPLE Magazine. The main living area spans 58 linear feet along Central Park and gives views through walls of glass.

Each room features custom motorized window treatments controlled through an integrated home automation system. The kitchen showcases custom lacquered millwork. High-end appliances from Miele and Sub-Zero complement the design. A built-in banquette provides casual dining space, while a separate formal dining area offers views of the city skyline.

The 1,350-square-foot primary bedroom suite occupies its wing. The bedroom features a dedicated sitting area and study space. The custom walk-in closet stretches 22 feet, incorporating specialized storage solutions and a dressing area.

The primary bathroom features wall-to-wall imported marble, housing a hand-carved marble bathtub. It also includes a dedicated steam room and a separate wet room. Multiple exposures flood the suite with natural light while maintaining privacy through automated shade systems.

Amenities and features

The additional bedrooms each include ensuite bathrooms finished in exotic marble and travertine. It also includes custom built-in storage space in every room. Robert Herjavec’s home office features custom millwork and integrated technology connections.

All bathrooms incorporate high-end fixtures and finishes matching the primary suite's quality level. The residence's smart home system controls lighting, climate, and window treatments throughout the space. Enhanced security features protect private elevator access.

The building's location on West 57th Street places residents near Central Park. As per Robb Report, the $11,800 monthly HOA fee covers maintenance of all common areas and amenities, providing a full-service living experience at Manhattan's famous addresses.

Robert Herjavec's real estate portfolio and background

Shark Tank Star's current property holdings span multiple locations across North America. As per Robb Report, his recent $26 million purchase in Hidden Hills marked the highest sale price in that community's history. Beyond the Manhattan penthouse and Hidden Hills estate, his properties include a bayfront residence in Newport Beach, California.

He maintains a $15 million mansion in Sydney, Australia, and a waterfront home in Canada's Muskoka Lakes township. As per Wall Street Journal, Robert Herjavec has sold the Manhattan penthouse. However, there’s no official confirmation yet.

His real estate activities run parallel to his technology ventures through the Herjavec Group, an IT security firm reporting annual revenues of $103.3 million as of 2024. A 2021 deal with Apax Partners saw him maintain his CEO position while selling a significant stake in the company, per Investopedia.

Robert Herjavec's television career includes roles on ABC's Shark Tank and its international versions. Through Shark Tank, he has invested more than $16 million across 57 business deals, expanding his investment portfolio beyond the real estate and technology sectors.

Shark Tank season 16 is airing on ABC network.

