"Really fortunate" — Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec on meeting influential people who shaped his career

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec recently talked about the people who shaped his values and career. He credited his wealth to his sales knowledge, which he gained from working with Harry Rosen, a Canadian business legend. In an interview with YouTuber Lewis Howes, released on February 5, 2025, Herjavec recalled a past incident when he visited Rosen's store to buy a suit, but it was too expensive.

Ad

A salesman told him that employees could buy suits at a 50% discount every six months. Herjavec took a part-time job at the store. At the time, Rosen mentored Herjavec, teaching him how to sell to men. Herjavec was excited to learn and showed up early for his lessons. He realized that he wouldn't get paid for learning, but he was willing to learn for free.

"Just been really fortunate to have great role models who are good human beings," stated Robert Herjavec.

Ad

Trending

Herjavec also worked for Warren Avis, the founder of Avis Rent a Car. He expressed how he felt lucky to have had great role models who are good people.

Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec revisits his poverty days and his mindset to achieve success

Ad

Robert Herjavec was 12 years old when he realized that his environment was holding him back. He shared that he had been living in poverty for four years, and his family had moved to several different homes and schools. As an immigrant, Herjavec's family struggled to make ends meet. His father worked long hours in manual labor jobs, but Herjavec taught himself new skills and became a millwright.

"So, by 12, I’ve gone to like, three different high schools, and my dad worked unbelievable hours, like two shifts and manual labor. Factory. Swept floors. I mean, eventually, he became a millwright. Taught himself. Somebody gave him an opportunity."

Ad

The Shark Tank star continued:

"And, you know, they paid off their house, which was, you know, the immigrant dream."

Ad

However, Herjavec noticed that every time his family moved to a better neighborhood and school, the people around him seemed to have even more. The Shark Tank star felt like he was stuck in a cycle of poverty, and wondered how he could escape it. He further shared that he still faces challenges related to his past experiences with poverty.

Despite generating wealth and surrounding himself with successful people, he acknowledged that his environment and relationships can still hold him back. Herjavec shared his belief that it's rare for someone to lift themselves up without supportive relationships.

Ad

Ad

Herjavec reflected on his childhood friends, none of whom "ever made it" or achieved huge success. He realized how easy it would have been to stay in that environment. He credited an "energy shift" within himself for helping him create "abundance" in his life.

The Shark Tank investor shared that he had always been high-energy, but he eventually realized that he needed to focus on self-improvement rather than seeking external solutions.

Ad

"I think if your environment, your parents, your friends, are constantly pulling you back, it's hard to keep going. I think back, and I think none of my friends I grew up with ever made it," claimed Herjavec.

He learned that true success starts with discipline, habit, and learning. This shift in mindset occurred over time, as Herjavec grew and developed as a person. He mentioned that at the age of 12, he was full of energy and ambition. However, he lacked a clear understanding of how to achieve success. He tried various pursuits, from wanting to join FBI to becoming an actor, but ultimately, he just wanted to escape poverty.

Ad

Shark Tank season 16 currently airs on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback