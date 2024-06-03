Fact Check: Are Barbie Pascual and Kyle Stillie from Below Deck still together?

The budding couple Barbie Pascual and Kyle Stillie from season 11 of Below Deck are not together anymore. After they broke up on the finale episode of the show, they haven't gotten back together, as evidenced by their social media handles, which show no signs of their reunion.

Barbie and Kyle had palpable chemistry while working aboard St David on Below Deck's season 11. However, they also bit the dust like other couples from the Below Deck franchise, such as Ben and Camille, Ross and Elizabeth, and Jamie and Chandler.

The show's last episode saw the break up after Barbie had an altercation with co-star and co-stew Xandi. She got angry at Kyle and the rest of the crew for not defending her against Xandi's flawed comments and left the yacht on a bitter note.

Below Deck stars Barbie and Kyle's breakup on the finale episode

In the last episode of season 11 of Below Deck, while returning from their outing at the waterfall, Xandi's hurtful comments about Barbie's work ethic angered her.

She got into an intense fight with a drunk Xandi after the latter said she would fire her if she was a Chief Stew because she didn't like Barbie's work ethic. A fuming Barbie came for everyone in the crew, including Kyle. She yelled at them for not coming to her defense when Xandi made such flawed comments.

She packed her belongings from the yacht in a suitcase and stormed out on the last day of the show, and checked herself into a hotel and sobbed. The next morning, she texted Kyle to let him know she never wanted to see him.

Kyle, too, told Ben that he couldn't care less about Barbie breaking up with him. He thought she took him "for a ride" and that he was actually happy to have let her go.

Disagreements between Barbie and Kyle through season 11 of Below Deck

Although romantic, their relationship was never smooth in its run on season 11. Barbie was always concerned about what her traditional Jewish family might think when they saw her sleeping with Kyle on national television.

She even asked Kyle not to tell anyone that they had physical relationships because she didn't want her father to find out about such a thing happening on TV. When Kyle didn't oblige to her request, it enraged her.

Another instance that upset Barbie was when Kyle embraced his Scottish heritage and dawned a kilt with nothing underneath. Upon Ben's request, Kyle exposed himself, leaving Barbie disappointed and fearful of what her family might think.

The same was repeated on the crew's trip to the waterfalls on their last day aboard. A conversation about skinny dipping led to Kyle getting butt naked and plunging himself into the water, enraging Barbie. She had even told Sunny,

"I'm a f*cking class act, and I’m not gonna date somebody who’s not".

However, they ended up mending things back then, confessing their love to each other and sealing it with a kiss—until Xandi erupted a different volcano, which became a reason for their separation.

New episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 are released every Monday, on Bravo, at 9 pm ET.