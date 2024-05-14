Below Deck season 11 episode 15 - Recap and more details explored

Episode 15 of Below Deck season 11, titled We'll Always Have Paris, was released on May 13, 2024, on Bravo. The episode featured deckhand Dylan flirting with the guests and later realizing that crossing the boundary might cost him his job.

The episode also saw Chef Nick complain to the captain about being told what to do by Paris. Captain Kerry reminded her that she needed to listen to the chef, not the other way around.

Fans also witnessed Barbie's worries surrounding Kyle as the latter walked out wearing a kilt and nothing underneath it. The highlight of the episode was Kyle flashing Ben when he asked him to, which made Barbie even more concerned about what her family might think.

What went down on episode 15 of Below Deck season 11?

Paris instructs the new chef

Trying to deliver only the best for the charter, who also owned a yacht, the crew took them to the beach for their first activity. Chef Nick joined them there and began making sushi. Fraser didn't like certain aspects of the dish's presentation, so he suggested Chef Nick serve it on a specific type of plate. The latter, however, stated that he did not want to plate the food at all.

Seeing their interaction, stew Paris referred to Nick as "stubborn" and demanded that he plate the sushi, which was not what the chef had in mind.

"Fraser told me, the whole plan for the beach is that it’s going to be plated. So that’s what we’re f*cking doing," Paris said.

The chef had none of it and started walking back to the yacht to prepare for dinner. Once on the yacht, Nick complained about Paris to the captain, who thought what the latter did was wrong.

"When a chef comes to the beach...he has the three stripes … A single-strip stew on the beach needs to adapt to the chef, not the other way around," Captain Kerry said.

In the crew mess later, the captain questioned Fraser about what happened at the beach. Fraser didn't say anything and said that there were “No dramas, no tragedies. Everything’s fine. That’s all that matters.”

At dinner time, when the chef plated an octopus, Paris didn't like his serving style and suggested he add a drizzle. The chef didn't listen to her, then took to a confessional to say that he didn't have the time or the patience to listen to Paris.

After the dinner on Below Deck, Kerry commended Nick on the food. He said that the guests loved it, and he loved it as well.

Deckhand Dylan flirts with the guests

Dylan flirted with the ladies using the hot tub on the sundeck on the recent episode of Below Deck. In a game of truth or dare, he was asked to take off his shirt and dance for them. Instead, he immersed himself in the cold water, and wet himself before he danced for them.

Dylan strictly abided by his boundaries with them because he knew that getting intimate with them would cost him his job. However, he did manage to get his hands on their Instagram handles.

Fans saw him sliding into the DMs of one of the ladies from the sundeck the next morning.

"Last night was fun. Sucks charter ends today. Could have seen more dance water bottle moves," Dylan wrote.

Kerry talks to Paris and Fraser

After the charter left, Kerry called Paris for a meeting. When she went in, he reprimanded her for instructing the chef. He clarified that the chef had three stripes, giving him power over a stew, who only had one stripe. He also called Fraser and said that he had to work with Nick, whether he liked it or not.

Kyle flashes Ben

When the crew got ready to go out on Below Deck, Kyle donned a Scottish kilt, but under it, he chose not to wear anything. Barbie wasn't having it and said that she was nervous about his "situation" showing.

Once out, Ben said, "Stillie, get your willy out!" and Kyle flashed him, saying, "Sorry, not sorry," worrying Barbie about what her family might think of it.

New episodes of Below Deck season 11 drop on Bravo, every Monday, at 9 pm ET.