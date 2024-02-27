Below Deck: Where is Kat Held now? Details explored

Kat Held had become famous for her carefree attitude that made her go against her boss Captain Lee Rosbach many a time. She had been a memorable figure from Below Deck season 1 which premiered a decade ago in 2013, and has established a strong foundation for the rest of the franchise's shows.

Most of the crew members from Below Deck's previous seasons were renewed, which has made fans wonder about their whereabouts now. Kat Held made a comeback in season 2 where she redeemed herself by making up her broken relationships with the crew.

But after the two seasons, she was never heard of again in the Below Deck realm. After the show, Kat changed multiple careers. She now works as a bartender in Las Vegas.

What has Kat Held been up to since her exit from the Below Deck franchise?

The ex-Below Deck star's Instagram shows that leaving her former job hasn't held Kat back from traveling to exotic locations. Apart from her job as a bartender, she is also said to be brainstorming for a CBD/Cannabis Company, according to Screenrant.

Kat Held left the yachting industry with her exit from the show after season 2. She went back to her hometown of Rhode Island, and looked to pivot her career. While there, she worked as a waitress as she decided on her next move. According to her LinkedIn, she enrolled in a nursing college called Bon Secours College of Nursing and studied there from 2018 to 2020.

She also volunteered at the River City Bulldog Rescue in 2017. According to Screenrant, she has been working as a bartender in Las Vegas since her nursing course.

Kat Held's appearances on TV and social media since her exit from Below Deck

In January 2020, Kat appeared on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, alongside her costars.

After Watch What Happens Live, Kat took to Instagram to repost Bravo's picture of their team on the show, with the caption, "These are my people these are my friends 😍💜 I love love love #bravo Amazing!!!! #belowdeckreunion"

At the show's 10th anniversary, the caption on Kat's Twitter post read, "10 years after filming #belowdeck and watching everyone make satchels of money while they step over me as if I’m a puddle." The post had a picture that read, "If your path demands you walk through hell. Walk as if you own the place."

Kat Held's journey through Below Deck season 1 & 2

In season 1 of the show, things were always heated between her and Captain Lee because she wouldn't always follow his strict rules while working on the yacht. Kat used to sneak out of the yacht, against the captain's rules, and get caught. She came to be known for her famous line "Kat wants to go to the bar". Apart from the captain, Kat Held's relations with Chief Stew Adrienne Gang and Stew Amy Johnsson were also tense.

Season 2 brought a change in the dynamics of her relationships as her Chief Stew changed to Kate Chastain, whom she became best friends with. She also sincerely tried to redeem herself with the captain and her co-star Amy Johnson, but she was amidst drama again after she slept with a man Amy was interested in.

Now it is for the fans to see if Kat ever makes a comeback, or reappears in one of the franchise's many reunions.

New episodes of Below Deck season 11 drop every Monday, on Bravo, at 9 pm ET.