Where is Below Deck season 11 filmed? City and other locations, explored

Season 11 of Bravo's beloved reality show, Below Deck, began on February 5, and ever since, fans have been left wondering where this season was filmed, given the breath-taking backdrops they are seen sailing through.

Below Deck became a franchise with the popularity it garnered after it premiered a decade ago in 2013. It has since seen 11 successful seasons and several spin-offs.

The pristine locations have been a major part of the show's appeal. This season, according to the reports at Dexerto, St. David set sail in the eastern Caribbean, while some fans on Reddit also reported to have seen it sailing in a Caribbean country.

Below Deck's season 11 yacht seen in Grenada

The last season saw the luxury yacht St. David sail across the Caribbean and explore St Lucia Island. Hence, fans got curious about the whereabouts of this season's filming locations, because they assumed it wasn't the same location as the last season.

While Dexerto reported St. David to be filming in the eastern Caribbean, some Reddit users revealed the exact location of the yacht. They said they spotted it in Grenada, which isn't far from St. Lucia.

Reddit discussion before Below Deck season 11 was aired (Image via Reddit/r/belowdeck)

Fan revelation about Below Deck season 11 location (Image via Reddit/r/belowdeck)

Grenada isn't just known for its pristine beaches, but also the backdrop of its houses with matching brown rooftops. While fans of the show have vicariously seen the blue beaches, upcoming episodes might take them inland.

As per the Bravo TV website, Grenada boasts a tropical climate and has opportunities for visitors to go diving, snorkeling, and more. It is located in the West Indies, and has two sister islands, Carriacou and Petit Martinique.

A recap of episode 4 of Below Deck season 11

The last episode, titled It’s Always Sunny in Grenada, came out on February 26 and centered around Cat trying to settle into her new duties. Barbie's story continued where it left off in the last episode when she felt victimized by Fraser.

Barbie's crush on Jared became apparent when she told him that she liked him. Jared was taken aback, but did admit liking it when he told Fraser he saw a twinkle in her eye.

Coming back to Cat, Fraser asked her to help out at the dinner that night so she could learn. However, things didn't pan out well. Cat reached out across the dining captain to fill his wine glass, while she should have filled it from the right. She also asked Fraser about the positioning of the cutlery on the table.

On top of that, she forgot to clear a guest's mat, which resulted in the Captain himself reminding her to do so.

Cat was seen talking to Fraser later in the episode, where she cried about feeling insecure. Fraser reassured her and said,

"We are family for the next six weeks, okay? I’m going to be there for you at every occasion.”

Fans saw Barbie's crush on Jared dying after he got sloppy drunk at the crew night out, possibly because he was frustrated for not being able to talk to his daughter. Barbie and Kyle were then seen going on a walk alone, where Barbie vented out her feelings about her colleagues.

Sunny and Ben also went on a walk, where the former called out Ben for chastising her on the yacht radio. He said he was being "cheeky" and reassured that nothing would happen even if the captain heard it as she was his favorite employee.

New episodes of Below Deck season 11 drop every Monday, on Bravo, at 9 pm ET.