“THE WORST”: Below Deck fans enraged by Ben in season 11

Below Deck season 11 aired a brand new episode this week on Monday, February 26, 2024. During the segment, fans saw Sunny and Ben have a confrontational conversation about Ben's behavior last week.

In the previous episode, Ben called Sunny out on the radio over a mistake so the captain could hear. The female cast member was embarrassed and decided to have a conversation with the Bravo star about the same in episode 4. The conversation didn't go as smoothly as the cast member had hoped and fans agreed.

Fans took to social media to slam Ben Willoughby for how he acted when Sunny confronted him about his actions and dismissed her feelings. One person, @realityshizz wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"BEN IS THE WORST."

Below Deck fans slam Ben in season 11 episode 4

In the latest episode of Below Deck season 11, fans saw Ben Willoughby and Marie 'Sunny' Marquis have a conversation about an incident that happened in last week's episode.

While at the beach, the two took a stroll where Ben asked the deckhand how things were going for her. The female deckhand recalled last week's incident with the Bravo star, calling her out on the walkie-talkie for the captain to hear and noted that he was a being a "dick."

"You know, it's not just work. You're being a dick. You just stir the pot all the time...that thing over the radio, not cool."

Ben, however, didn't think he was at fault and stated that he wasn't being a bad person. He added that instead, he was being "cheeky." Sunny disagreed and noted that it still wasn't okay for him to do that.

The Below Deck season 11 cast member pointed out that he was "cheeky" and "Aussie." Sunny didn't like the way he spoke to her and emphasized on how offended she was by his actions. The female cast member accused her of gaslighting and later told the cameras that she had a tough time trusting men due to her past.

Ben asked her if she was worried that the captain heard what he said and told her that it didn't matter. He told Sunny that she needed to be "thick-skinned" and that he was sorry that he offended her.

He assured her that she was going a great job and told her that Captain Kerry loved her. He added that she was probably his favorite crew member and asked her not to worry about it.

"You got any problems, just come let me know."

Fans of the Bravo show took to social media to chime in about the confrontational conversation and slammed Ben for his behavior.

Below Deck season 11 will return next week with another episode on Bravo.