Below Deck season 11 introduces viewers to a fresh lineup of crew members, including Barbie Pascual. At 29 years old, Barbie Pascual has six years of experience in the world of yachting and even speaks multiple languages to her credit.

Apart from her job onboard the luxury yacht, Barbie Pascual is a budding entrepreneur. She heads her own decor company, Beyond The Table by Barbie.

The most recent season of Below Deck has brought about several changes to the cast line-up. The only members of the cast from the previous season are Chief Stew Fraser Olender and Deckhand Ben Willoughby. Captain Kerry Titheradge of Below Deck Adventure has taken over for Captain Lee Rosbach. Barbie, however, is one of the new celebs that will be appearing on the show as a stew.

Below Deck season 11 star Barbie Pascual's birthday, zodiac sign, and ethnicity

Barbie Pascual is 29 years old. She is a self-described "daddy's girl" and was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on September 5, 1994. She is a Virgo, according to her birthdate. Her ethnicity is Argentinian.

Her father, Gabrial Pascual, is a successful businessman who originally resided in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Sandra Pascual, her mother, is a licensed psychologist and a sex therapist. Barbie also has a younger brother and sister.

The Pascual family constantly places a high value on spending time together, having deep discussions, and taking part in different activities that strengthen their bond.

Below Deck season 11 star Barbie Pascual's job and career

Although Barbie is new to the Bravo show, she is not new to the sailing world. Barbie is one of the most seasoned personalities on the show, having worked in the yachting sector for six years. Additionally, Barbie is multilingual, which is an amazing ability for a stew to possess.

In addition to sailing yachts, Below Deck season 11 star Barbie is also the founder of a design business called Beyond the Table By Barbie. Launched in June 2023, her side project specializes in creating stunning settings for meals, events, parties, boats, and more.

Barbie Pascual's net worth explored

According to Trendzjoint.com, Barbie Pascual's current net worth is said to be between $200,000 and $400,000. Barbie earned the majority of her wealth through her work and business endeavors, with the remainder coming from her powerful and wealthy parents.

According to her Instagram, Barbie has always led a lavish lifestyle. In addition to coming from well-connected and wealthy parents, she has used her hustle to build a sizeable fortune for herself.

Where to follow Below Deck season 11 star Barbie Pascual on Instagram?

Barbie has a career in yachting, therefore, she uses social media quite a bit. Barbie has 1.8k Instagram followers, and her page has 76 posts. She posts personal photos and advertises her business on her Instagram profile. Fans of the Bravo show can follow her on Instagram at @barbiepascuall.

Barbie is a travel enthusiast as well, and her top travel destinations include Bequia, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines. Barbie also enjoys riding horses, skating, motorcycling, and sports automobiles, all of which reflect her adventurous nature.

Below Deck season 11 airs new episodes every Monday at 9 PM ET on Bravo.