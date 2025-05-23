Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 finale recap: Jay gifts a puppy as four farmers make their last proposal

Farmer Wants a Wife aired a new episode on May 22, 2025, on Fox. The current rendition is a remake of a 2008 British series with the same name. Season 3 follows four farmers, namely Matt Warren, Jay Woods, John Sansone, and Colton Hendricks. Individually, they dated four women from different cities in hopes of finding their true love.

The previous episode of Farmer Wants a Wife saw the four farmers embark on their first round of family meet and greets with one of their two finalists. In the final episode of season 3, the four farmers chose their life partner out of the two remaining daters.

What happened in Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 finale?

The finale of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 kicked off with the four farmers prepared to choose one of the two women they wanted to continue pursuing. Before that, though, the men attended a family meet-and-greet. During the gathering, John discussed his intent to look for a traditional family setup with Claire's mother.

He wanted his future wife to stay at home and care for the children while he worked. Meanwhile, Zoe told Colton's parents that she was willing to move to the farm if needed, as her career goals could be achieved from anywhere. Zoe's mother hoped that the couple could find a way to find a middle ground. Matt's parents asked Chelsi about starting a family.

As Chelsi stated that she was ready for the challenge, Matt's parents felt she would be a good fit for Matt, as they both wanted to settle down. Jay was able to impress Karina's father, who asked the farmer about his future financial plan. Karina also made a good impression in front of Jay’s family, who thought that they “wouldn’t have a problem calling her ‘daughter’.”

Jay was the first Farmer Wants a Wife star to make a final decision between his two daters, Karina or Grace. He firstly ended things with Karina as he felt a stronger connection with Grace. Although concerned about Grace moving from Washington to Alabama, he proposed to her. Grace accepted his proposal after which Jay gifted her a puppy.

“Falling in love with Jay feels really good. I know in my heart that this is where I’m supposed to be,” said Farmer Wants a Wife star Grace.

Our second farmer, Colton, ended things with Keeley. Colton didn't want her to move to a different city, as he was unsure of the future. Keeley took the news well and even appreciated his honesty. Having similar goals of wanting an immediate family meant Colton proposed to Zoe. Zoe accepted his offer, and they sealed the deal with a kiss.

Meanwhile, John chose to end his relationship with Lily, as he didn't think they were a good match. Lily was surprised and shed some tears as she said goodbye on Farmer Wants a Wife. John proposed to Claire, and she accepted. To celebrate, John gifted her a scarf she had made for him earlier, and she surprised him with a matching hat.

"I think you're [Lily] gonna make a wonderful mother and a spouse. I just don't think that's going to be with me," stated John.

The last farmer was Matt, who ended things with Jordyn first. While Matt explained that he had fallen for Chelsi, Jordyn felt betrayed and being "led on". Matt then spoke with Chelsi and told her that he wanted to pursue a relationship with her, which Chelsi accepted.

The two ended things together with a kiss as the two-hour season 3 finale concluded with four happy couples.

