Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 episode 9 recap: Finalists meet the families while Jay's mom worries about codependency

Farmer Wants a Wife aired a new episode on May 15, 2025, on Fox. Based on a 2008 British series, this American reality show premiered as a remake in 2023. Season 3 follows four farmers, namely Matt Warren, Jay Woods, John Sansone, and Colton Hendricks. Individually, they dated four women from different cities in hopes of finding their true love.

Ad

In the previous episode, the farmers went on their last solo dates as they chose the finalist to introduce to their families. Matt opted to eliminate Halleh, while Juliana decided to leave on her own. Meanwhile, Jay shared with Rissa that their lifestyles didn't match each other. Bailee also left when Colton couldn't decide on his own about who to eliminate.

The latest episode of Farmer Wants a Wife saw the four farmers embark on their first round of family meet and greets with one of their two finalists.

Ad

Trending

What happened in Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 episode 9?

Ad

The Farmer Wants a Wife episode kicked off with Matt meeting Jordyn's parents on his farm. Her father asked Matt about his intentions with Jordyn. He expressed his desire for Jordyn's happiness, especially given her country music aspirations. Matt also mentioned that he hopes to keep Jordyn happy, but expressed his concerns regarding her music career. Despite this, Jordyn's parents left feeling positive about Matt.

Later, Jordyn discussed her concerns with Matt, feeling uncertain about his feelings towards her. Matt reassured her that he saw her as more than a friend and had known how he felt about her early on in the show. Jordyn also suggested that she was open to other avenues like teaching music in the future.

Ad

"I'm not so connected to Nashville. I can see myself here [on your farm] ... This is the type of place where I would want to raise a family," Jordyn concluded.

Ad

Farmer Wants a Wife star Jay's family met Grace's loved ones on the farm. When Jay and Grace spoke with each other's parents, She mentioned feeling good about joining a family with strong faith. However, she also discussed her past struggles with codependency, having relied heavily on her mother. Jay's mother, LaTonya, was concerned about this issue, given her son's tendency to care for others.

LaTonya discussed this topic with Jay, who decided to think about it further. Later, Jay and Grace talked about the codependency issue. Grace explained that she had grown and learned to make her own decisions since moving out of her parents' home.

Ad

"I think my mom's surprised how well it's going! She said no red flags that she can see," stated Grace on Farmer Wants a Wife.

Ad

Lily's family met John's siblings, as his parents were unable to attend the gathering. The siblings liked Lily's goals for starting a family and her expectations for a partner. John spoke with Lily's parents, who asked him about his relationship with Lily and his plans for the future. Lily's father had expected to be more skeptical but was pleasantly surprised. Their meeting concluded with John and Lily sharing a kiss together.

Ad

The final meeting in this episode of Farmer Wants a Wife belonged to Colton and Keeley's loved ones. While Colton's parents showed enthusiasm, Keeley's parents failed to do so while talking to Colton. Keeley's mom expressed concern about Colton's recent divorce and asked if he was ready for love again. Colton admitted he was unsure but felt a connection with Keeley.

The episode concluded when Keeley discussed her parents' worries with Colton, who expressed his desire to take things slow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More