"I can’t choose between the three of you" — Farmer Wants a Wife’s Colton admits indecision as Bailee quits

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3, episode 8 aired on May 8, 2025 and followed the four farmers—Matt Warren, Jay Woods, John Sansone, and Colton Hendricks—as they went on their final solo dates and began narrowing down their choices. While some of the men were clear about who they were connecting with, others, including Colton, found themselves caught between options.

During a group conversation around the fire, Colton admitted he was still uncertain about which of his final three women he wanted to move forward with.

"I can’t choose between the three of you right now. I’m so damn indecisive," Colton said.

His remark led Bailee to reflect on her place in the process. She later pulled Colton aside and explained that she needed to feel wanted in a relationship and did not think she was getting that. She ultimately chose to eliminate herself from the show.

Elsewhere in the episode, Jay ended his connection with Rissa, Matt said goodbye to Halleh, and Juliana voluntarily exited after a conversation with John. The remaining farmers now each have two final women ahead of upcoming family visits.

Colton’s indecision prompts Bailee to leave Farmer Wants a Wife season 3

Colton Hendricks’ conversation with his final three women marked a turning point in the premiere episode of Farmer Wants a Wife. Speaking openly around the fire, Colton shared that he had enjoyed spending time with all of them, but was unsure about which one he should choose.

Colton added that each of the remaining women—Keeley, Zoe, and Bailee—had qualities he appreciated but admitted he was struggling to make a decision in Farmer Wants a Wife. His uncertainty visibly affected Bailee. She later pulled Colton aside, Bailee shared that she desired to feel wanted and didn’t believe she was "getting that" in her experience on the show.

Colton acknowledged her feelings, saying, "I totally understood." Bailee chose to self-eliminate, she said she loved herself,

"Enough to be like, you know what, if you’re still unsure, it would just be best for me to send myself home," shee told the cameras.

Colton responded with understanding, and Bailee walked away, concluding that the situation did not align with what she was looking for.

Other farmers face exits and tough calls in Farmer Wants a Wife

While Colton navigated uncertainty, the other farmers also made significant decisions. Farmer Jay Woods went fishing with Rissa and later told her that their differences in lifestyle expectations made him question their future. "If it’s going to be a problem now, it’s going to be a problem later," he said. He ended things with her,

"You’re a beautiful person... I know you’ll find the right person for you," Jay told Rissa.

Farmer John Sansone’s solo date with Claire went well, but his other dater Juliana felt sidelined. Speaking to host Kimberly Williams-Paisley, she admitted she was unsure whether to stay. The next morning, Juliana told John she had decided to leave, saying, "The right decision for me is to leave." John appreciated her honesty.

Meanwhile, Farmer Matt Warren cut ties with Halleh, citing that their connection felt more like friendship. "I don’t want to be unfair to you," he said during their final conversation. He reaffirmed his appreciation for her but explained that he had stronger connections elsewhere.

The episode closed by confirming the final two women for each farmer, setting the stage for family introductions in the upcoming episode.

Watch new episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife airing every Thursday on Fox.

