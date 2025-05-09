"Very structured and very controlled"— Farmer Wants a Wife alum Clare Hockings shares why the show is more intense than it looks

Clare Hockings, a 2023 alum of Farmer Wants a Wife, shared insights into the reality of her experience on the show, revealing the behind-the-scenes intensity that viewers may not see. While the show often comes across as a lighthearted, idyllic pursuit of love, Clare emphasizes the structured and controlled nature of the entire process.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with Yahoo Lifestyle on May 7, 2025, she explains,

"It does come across like that on TV, but it's very structured and very controlled."

Clare reflects on the challenges she faced during filming, pointing out that the reality of being on the show was far more demanding than she initially expected.

Clare Hockings reveals the structured reality behind Farmer Wants a Wife

A glimpse into the rigorous filming environment

Ad

Trending

Ad

Clare Hockings described the high level of control participants had to endure, revealing that even basic personal needs were often restricted during filming.

“There are times when you go to events for two or three days, and the whole time you have to ask, ‘Can I go to the toilet? Can I eat something? Can I put a jumper on?’” Clare recalls.

Ad

She was surprised by how much of her daily routine was dictated by the show’s structure. The extensive control placed on her and the other contestants created a more intense experience than she anticipated. She had assumed that the experience would involve light farm work and some downtime, but the reality was far from what she expected.

"I thought I would go in, I would do a bit of farm work here and there – and I didn’t expect it to be a full day of cattle work," she admits.

Ad

She explains that the show, though edited to appear relaxed, operates on a much more regimented schedule, with contestants having little control over their time.

Behind the scenes: The show’s structured nature

Ad

Clare emphasized that Farmer Wants a Wife is far more structured than what viewers see on screen. She pointed out the stark contrast between the seemingly easygoing nature of the show and the reality of being on set.

"I just wasn't prepared for that,” Clare said.

While the show is designed to provide a romantic journey, the strict organization and control over the contestants' actions turn the experience into a far more challenging and controlled process than anticipated.

Ad

The highly structured nature of Farmer Wants a Wife serves to ensure that the process remains focused, but it also requires contestants to adapt quickly. Clare recalls her initial assumption that the experience would be more loose, which ultimately proved to be inaccurate.

"I genuinely had no idea what I was getting into," she added.

The emotional and mental toll of the experience

Ad

In addition to the physical form of the program, Clare also raises the issue of mental and emotional demands on contestants. Although Farmer Wants a Wife is a popularly perceived wholesome dating series, the emotional toll on participants is considerable.

"I just thought it would be a bit more relaxed than what it was," she said, reflecting on the emotional impact of the process.

Ad

Clare identified that Farmer Wants a Wife is emotionally challenging, especially with regard to handling relationships with other contestants, and coping with the competitive environment.

"But I think it's all mainly natural drama and girls overthinking and getting in their heads and getting anxiety, things like that, when it comes to it." she mentioned.

Watch Farmer Wants a Wife Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Fox, or stream it the next day on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More