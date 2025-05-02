"Most things come and go" — Farmer Wants a Wife star John Sansone shares how Samantha’s exit affirms his trust in the process

John Sansone, star of Farmer Wants a Wife, reflected on contestant Samantha Riehl's exit during the April 17 episode of the show. In an exclusive interview with People on May 1, 2025, John shared that her departure reinforced his belief in the process.

Ad

"Most things come and go — and I think it was certainly confirmed when she left," he explained.

Despite his connection with Samantha, John emphasized that trusting the process, even when things didn’t go as expected, was crucial to his experience on the show.

John Sansone's honest take on Samantha’s exit from the Farmer Wants a Wife

Samantha’s decision to leave

Ad

Trending

Ad

Samantha's decision to leave Farmer Wants a Wife came after an emotional and honest chat with John. Overwhelmed with the way her experience was going, she said,

"I am so overwhelmed right now."

Samantha had entered Farmer Wants a Wife with certain expectations, thinking it would be easier than it turned out to be. However, she acknowledged that there was a strong connection between herself and John, describing him as “one of the most fiercely loyal people I’ve ever met in my life.” Despite this admiration, Samantha revealed that their personalities didn’t fully align.

Ad

“I think you need someone who’s going to let you lead,” she explained.

She told John that his leadership qualities and her own need for control made it difficult for her to see a future with him. John, while disappointed, accepted her decision and appreciated her honesty, responding,

“I really actually did enjoy having you around, because it was fun.”

John’s approach to the process

Ad

Ad

Throughout the season, John has remained steadfast in his approach to finding love, trusting the process despite its ups and downs. He expressed his belief in the journey when he said to People Magazine:

“100%... including going on this show.”

For John, the experience was about keeping an open mind and allowing connections to form naturally, even if it meant facing difficult decisions. When asked if he thought any of the women could be "the one," John reflected on his feelings for each of them.

Ad

“There were thoughts for all of them where I thought they could be the one,” he shared.

However, he also acknowledged that the process of finding love was unpredictable. He underlined his view that outcomes are not always guaranteed, but trusting the experience is key.

The challenges of early interactions

Ad

Samantha and John had a rocky working relationship from the start. During their first meeting at speed dating, Samantha expressed frustration about not being chosen for a one-on-one date, which set a tense tone. Still, John later picked her for the first solo overnight date, an important step in their connection. However, Samantha didn’t like being seen as a “challenge,” which added tension to their interactions.

Later, during a one-on-one date on Farmer Wants a Wife, Samantha made a personal decision regarding physical boundaries, telling John,

Ad

“[I] cannot kiss you on camera...I don't want something of me kissing another man on television”

She explained that she wanted to reserve such moments for someone she would marry, making it clear that her decision was guided by her values. John responded with understanding, saying he "very much respected it" and understood her perspective.

Watch Farmer Wants a Wife every Thursday on Fox at 9 PM ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More