"Most things come and go" — Farmer Wants a Wife star John Sansone shares how Samantha’s exit affirms his trust in the process

John Sansone, star of Farmer Wants a Wife, reflected on contestant Samantha Riehl's exit during the April 17 episode of the show. In an exclusive interview with People on May 1, 2025, John shared that her departure reinforced his belief in the process.
"Most things come and go — and I think it was certainly confirmed when she left," he explained.
Despite his connection with Samantha, John emphasized that trusting the process, even when things didn’t go as expected, was crucial to his experience on the show.
John Sansone's honest take on Samantha’s exit from the Farmer Wants a Wife
Samantha’s decision to leave
Samantha's decision to leave Farmer Wants a Wife came after an emotional and honest chat with John. Overwhelmed with the way her experience was going, she said,
"I am so overwhelmed right now."
Samantha had entered Farmer Wants a Wife with certain expectations, thinking it would be easier than it turned out to be. However, she acknowledged that there was a strong connection between herself and John, describing him as “one of the most fiercely loyal people I’ve ever met in my life.” Despite this admiration, Samantha revealed that their personalities didn’t fully align.
“I think you need someone who’s going to let you lead,” she explained.
She told John that his leadership qualities and her own need for control made it difficult for her to see a future with him. John, while disappointed, accepted her decision and appreciated her honesty, responding,
“I really actually did enjoy having you around, because it was fun.”
John’s approach to the process
Throughout the season, John has remained steadfast in his approach to finding love, trusting the process despite its ups and downs. He expressed his belief in the journey when he said to People Magazine:
“100%... including going on this show.”
For John, the experience was about keeping an open mind and allowing connections to form naturally, even if it meant facing difficult decisions. When asked if he thought any of the women could be "the one," John reflected on his feelings for each of them.
“There were thoughts for all of them where I thought they could be the one,” he shared.
However, he also acknowledged that the process of finding love was unpredictable. He underlined his view that outcomes are not always guaranteed, but trusting the experience is key.
The challenges of early interactions
Samantha and John had a rocky working relationship from the start. During their first meeting at speed dating, Samantha expressed frustration about not being chosen for a one-on-one date, which set a tense tone. Still, John later picked her for the first solo overnight date, an important step in their connection. However, Samantha didn’t like being seen as a “challenge,” which added tension to their interactions.
Later, during a one-on-one date on Farmer Wants a Wife, Samantha made a personal decision regarding physical boundaries, telling John,
“[I] cannot kiss you on camera...I don't want something of me kissing another man on television”
She explained that she wanted to reserve such moments for someone she would marry, making it clear that her decision was guided by her values. John responded with understanding, saying he "very much respected it" and understood her perspective.
Watch Farmer Wants a Wife every Thursday on Fox at 9 PM ET.