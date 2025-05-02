Claire Dirette addressed a shift in her experience on Farmer Wants a Wife following Farmer John’s decision to bring a new woman, Juliana, into the group. In a recent conversation, Claire acknowledged that John had maintained a steady approach with all daters. In a sneak peek from the next episode released by Fox on May 2, 2025, she said:

“You've been very even, I feel like, with us...So I feel like it was obvious you were gonna do that too. Like, ‘I have to give her a shot, my mom really likes her.’”

Her response came as John sought clarity about her thoughts on Juliana’s presence on Farmer Wants a Wife.

Claire Dirette addresses John's decision to welcome Juliana on Farmer Wants a Wife

John initiated the conversation about the new addition by asking Claire how she felt about Juliana joining the group. Claire responded by recounting her reaction to the moment, saying:

“I feel like I just had to laugh when you walked in with another girl.”

She continued by indicating that she had expected the move, based on how John had approached his connections with the women so far. Claire did not frame the moment as unexpected.

Instead, she observed that John’s even treatment of each Farmer Wants a Wife Dater made the decision appear consistent with his process.

John reflects on their unexpected connection

As the conversation continued, John spoke about how their bond might not have developed outside of Farmer Wants a Wife’s format.

“Without this situation that we're in, I don't think we ever would have gotten to a point where we like each other,” he said.

Claire appeared surprised by the statement and asked if he truly meant it. John then made a joking remark, suggesting that she probably disliked him, but Claire immediately denied that idea, calling it "not true."

The discussion shifted toward how their differing backgrounds had contributed to their connection. Claire shared:

“I like people who are different from me. It's boring if you're just an echo chamber of the same thoughts.”

John agreed, expressing that he also values contrast in a relationship:

“But that's what I also look for — somebody who thinks a different way.”

Claire highlighted the contrast in their backgrounds by mentioning that John enjoys hunting while she was raised as a vegetarian. Despite these differences, they recognized that they "get along surprisingly well."

Both reaffirm interest in moving forward

Following their exchange about the new Farmer Wants a Wife dater and their differences, the conversation concluded with mutual confirmation of continued interest.

John said he liked Claire and asked if she still wanted to remain on the farm. The key question he posed was whether she intended to "stick around," to which Claire replied:

“Yeah, do you still want me here?”

John confirmed that he did want Claire to stay, and she responded with a playful prompt, asking if he would take her on a date, using the phrase "take me on a date" to express her interest in continuing their connection.

Juliana’s arrival came after John’s mother selected her to join the group. John explained his decision to keep exploring the new connection, stating:

“I think my mom did a pretty damn good job, but this is a pretty unusual process. If I were, like, dating somebody right now, I wouldn't have even considered meeting a girl like this. So, I'm keeping my heart and mind completely open and considering all the options.”

Catch Farmer Wants a Wife every Thursday at 9 pm ET on Fox.

