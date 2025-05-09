“I actually respect”- Farmer Wants a Wife fans react to Bailee leaving the show

Episode 8 of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 was released on May 8. The episode was titled The Last Solo Dates and documented the farmers on their last one-on-one dates with their partners, before the next episode covers them meeting each other's families.

Colton Hendricks said he saw a future with all three women—Keeley, Bailee, and Zoe—because each had unique qualities he liked, making it tough to choose.

Bailee felt Colton was flirting equally with everyone and didn’t feel special. She spoke to him about it, and Colton admitted he was unsure and needed time to decide. This helped Bailee realize where she stood, so she chose to leave the show.

Fans of Farmer Wants a Wife came to X to react to Bailee's departure from the show.

"So many girls have left on their own rather than being sent home this season which I actually respect," a fan said.

"BAILEE IS GOING HOME I REALLY THOUGHT SHE WAS GONE BE THE END PICK," said another.

"Bailee please.. you’re mad because you’re no longer the only one getting attention. Grow up," added a third.

"Bailee. The girl Colton let get away," wrote another.

Some fans of Farmer Wants a Wife also reacted to Colton's inaction when it came to Bailee's exit.

"Colton is like 'Thanks for making my decision for me,'" an X user wrote.

"Colton admits he’s indecisive, he just wants them to eliminate themselves," another user wrote.

"Colton is letting them make the decision for him," commented one.

What happened between Colton and Bailee on Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 episode 8?

When Colton received a letter asking him to decide who he wanted to send home, he started weighing in on each of their qualities, to make what he claimed to be, the tough decision. He noted that he had an instant connection with Bailee from the first night itself. But, he also mentioned qualities of his other two matches, Zoe and Keeley, which got Bailee doubtful.

She told Colton that the spark they initially felt had begun to fade, and she was upset that he couldn't even see it. She then got emotional and said that she was not okay with him flirting and being with other women, like she initially thought she would be.

She added that she wanted to be pursued, to which Colton said that he was indecisive, yet he validated her feelings by telling her that if he was in her place, he would also have gotten tired of Farmer Wants a Wife. While Bailee seeked for reassurance, she realized that Colton wasn't in the position to give one.

So she told him she loved herself enough not to continue on the show, which Colton respected. The two of them acknowledged that they were glad to have met each other before they said goodbye. After her exit, Bailee appeared in a Farmer Wants a Wife confessional to say that she hoped the farmer would do what she expected him to, but she was glad to get clarity from him.

New episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 come out on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Fox.

