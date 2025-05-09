"I'm pretending that never happened" — Farmer Wants a Wife star Chelsi reveals true feelings about her kiss with Matt Warren

Farmer Wants a Wife released a new episode on May 8, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Fox. In the episode, the Farmers went on a final solo date with their chosen individual. Farmer Matt Warren chose Chelsi Davis to spend some time together. On the date, Matt expressed his feelings to Chelsi, telling her he liked her. Chelsi felt the same way, but was conscious of the cameras and microphones around them.
She expressed that the couple could talk without being recorded. Ultimately, Matt suggested they find a more private spot, and they attempted to sneak away from the cameras.
"Are we still getting filmed? Should we go up in this little arena box here?" Farmer Wants a Wife star Matt pondered.
Although the two found a spot away from the cameras, they still had their microphones on, which picked up the sound of them presumably kissing. This marked Farmer Matt's first kiss with a season 3 dater. While Chelsi joked about the kiss never happening, Matt stated he would be thinking about it on Farmer Wants a Wife.
"I'm pretending that never happened," quipped Chelsi.
The four farmers are left with two daters each on Farmer Wants a Wife
By the end of the episode, all the Farmers had to pick their final two daters. Matt decided to end his connection with Halleh after reevaluating their relationship at the farm. He had felt a connection with her initially, but it didn't develop into any kind of romance on Farmer Wants a Wife. Matt told Halleh that he didn't see a future with her and wanted to be honest with her.
When it came to other Farmers, Farmer John took Claire on a roping date, and they talked about their differences, including their religious views. Claire stated that she was willing to learn more about religion, while John described himself as traditional. Meanwhile, Juliana discussed her feelings with host Kimberly Williams-Paisley.
She was unsure about John because he hadn't shown urgency in choosing her. Kimberly suggested Juliana wait and see how John's date with Claire went. The next morning, John approached Juliana to talk. Juliana told him that things were getting serious, and they didn't know each other well. She decided to leave the show as the two didn't have enough time.
"The right decision for me is to leave," said Juliana.
Farmer Colton took Keeley horseback riding, and she shared her PCOS diagnosis and potential infertility concerns. Colton, who already has a child, reassured her that he was okay with it. Later, Colton had a conversation with his remaining matches, and he expressed uncertainty about whom to choose. Bailee became emotional, feeling like she wasn't being chosen or wanted.
She talked to Colton privately, expressing her desire to be wanted and her frustration with his indecision on Farmer Wants a Wife. Colton acknowledged her feelings and admitted he was struggling to make a decision. Bailee ultimately decided it was best for her to leave, feeling like they both wanted something else in their lives.
Finally, Farmer Jay went fishing with Rissa as they discussed their differences. Rissa mentioned her love of traveling, but Jay preferred to stay close to his farm due to his responsibilities. Jay didn't want Rissa to change for him and decided it was best to end things with Rissa.
This meant Farmer Matt chose Chelsi and Jordyn. Farmer Jay was left with Grace and Karina. Farmer John chose Claire and Lily, while Farmer Colton chose Keeley and Zoe on Farmer Wants a Wife.