“I wish we had more time” – Farmer Wants a Wife star Matt makes his feelings known about Alex

The May 1 episode of Farmer Wants a Wife brought emotional decisions and heartfelt goodbyes as the farmers prepared for their final solo dates. Set against the backdrop of a group camping trip in Texas, the latest episode saw Farmer Matt Warren make a revelation to Alex, saying:

"I wish we had more time, but unfortunately, we don't," Matt said. "I just want to be honest with you about that. Honestly, it breaks my heart."

With the Farmer Wants a Wife finale nearing, the remaining farmers—John Sansone, Jay Woods, Matt Warren, and Colton Hendricks—were faced with critical decisions that could shape the outcome of their journeys.

The episode also marked a turning point for several relationships, with new bonds being tested and others coming to an end.

Farmer Wants a Wife: What happened between Matt and Alex

On May 1, during the group camping trip in Texas, Farmer Wants a Wife contestant Matt Warren, 30, sat down with Alex, 29, to talk through where their connection stood. “Something is just a little bit off,” Matt admitted, acknowledging the difficulty of evaluating their relationship within the limited time left in the process.

He told Alex he wished they had more time but wanted to be honest about his feelings, even though it broke his heart. Alex, in response, admitted she was “feeling the same” way and appreciated Matt’s honesty.

“I just wanted to hear it,” she said.

The moment concluded on mutual terms, as both recognized the lack of time had impacted their ability to fully explore a deeper connection. Their decision to part ways came just before Matt was due to select a woman for his final solo date on Farmer Wants a Wife.

What else happened in the Farmer Wants a Wife episode?

The May 1 episode of Farmer Wants a Wife focused on significant developments among the remaining contestants, particularly ahead of the season’s final solo dates. While some couples gained clarity, others confronted the end of their journeys. The group camping trip provided extra time for conversations before final selections were made.

Farmer Jay Woods, 25, started the episode by addressing the tension with his remaining women, Grace, 23, and Karina, 23, after he had brought back his mom’s pick, Rissa, 26. He reassured them, saying:

“In this whole process, I’ve been trying to trust my gut through it all, even bringing Rissa in. But that does not change the connection, and the chemistry I got with both of y’all.”

However, Grace was clearly affected and asked for her mic to be turned off during a private conversation. Jay promised her that their connection was “real,” and they hugged it out.

Farmer Colton Hendricks, 28, also had an emotional conversation with Hope, 24, where he expressed his concerns about continuing their relationship. He reassured her that nothing was wrong with her, but admitted he didn’t want to lead her on.

While he believed he could make her happy, he was honest about not seeing his own happiness in the connection. Hope responded with understanding, and the two parted ways on good terms.

Later, Matt made a gesture to connect further with Chelsi, 30, surprising her with birthday flowers and a cake.

“It was probably hard to be away from all your friends and family yesterday,” he said.

Chelsi acknowledged that the experience had been difficult, especially while being in Texas. Matt responded by expressing how much he liked her, saying he felt they were a really good match. Chelsi agreed, and the two opened up about their mutual feelings, each admitting to having a crush on the other.

Farmer John Sansone also deepened connections, particularly with Claire, who asked him to take her on the final solo date. John also had a candid talk with Kaylee, during which she expressed doubts.

“You’re amazing, but in the back of my head, I think ‘no, this isn’t it,’” she said. “I just feel like I don’t look at you and think like, ‘Ah, I love him so much.’”

John admitted that the romantic connection might simply not be there, and both he and his match agreed it was time to part ways. The episode wrapped up with host Kimberly Williams-Paisley arriving to guide the farmers as they prepared to choose their final solo dates.

Matt chose Chelsi, officially ending his journey with Alex. Jay selected Rissa, leaving Grace and Karina. Colton picked Keeley, 22, while Zoe, 22, and Bailee, 24, were left behind.

John chose Claire for the solo date, following her earlier request, leaving Lily, 23, and Juliana, 27, still waiting for a final decision.

Farmer Wants a Wife airs every Thursday on Fox.

