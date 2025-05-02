Who has been eliminated from Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 so far? Details explored

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 aired its latest episode on May 1, 2025, continuing the journey of farmers Matt, Jay, Colton, and John as they search for lasting relationships. The season began with 32 women—eight for each farmer. Over the first seven episodes, eliminations and self-eliminations have gradually narrowed the dating pool. So far, 20 women have left the show, and 12 remain.

Episode 7, titled Let’s Go Camping, saw three more contestants leave the farms: Hope, Alexandra, and Kaylee. As the season progresses, solo dates are becoming more meaningful, and tensions are rising as farmers get closer to making final decisions. Some contestants voiced concern over new arrivals, while others sought reassurance about their standing.

With the group getting smaller and solo dates underway, the remaining women are hoping to solidify their bonds before hometown visits and next steps. Here's a full recap of who has been eliminated so far, and where each farmer stands heading into the next phase.

20 contestants eliminated over seven episodes in Farmer Wants a Wife

In episode 1, each farmer invited five women back to their farms, eliminating three each. Farmer John sent home Lindsey, Taylor, and Abby; Jay cut Jackie, Kailee, and Natalie; Matt eliminated Jordan, Christine, and Olivia; and Colton parted ways with Makenzie, Rebecca, and Kassandra. This made 12 eliminations in one night.

No eliminations occurred in episode 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife. In episode 3, Colton eliminated Taylar, and John sent Chloe home. “I just don’t see this going anywhere,” John said during their conversation. Episode 4 featured a self-elimination—Rachel left Matt’s farm due to unresolved trust concerns. In episode 5, Samantha told Farmer John and followed through

“If I don’t get chosen for the solo date, I’m out the door,” she said.

Episode 6 saw one more departure: T’yana left Jay’s farm, saying she didn’t feel connected. In episode 7, Colton told Hope that their relationship lacked chemistry, Matt let Alexandra go, and Kaylee self-eliminated from John’s group after expressing her doubts.

12 contestants remain as solo dates begin in Farmer Wants a Wife

With 20 women now gone, each farmer has three remaining contestants:

Farmer Colton : Bailee, Keeley, Zoe

: Bailee, Keeley, Zoe Farmer Jay : Grace, Karina, Julia

: Grace, Karina, Julia Farmer John : Claire, Juliana, Lily

: Claire, Juliana, Lily Farmer Matt: Chelsi, Halleh, Jordyn

In episode 7 of Farmer Wants a Wife , the farmers and contestants went on a group camping trip hosted by Kimberly Williams-Paisley. The trip ended with each farmer selecting a solo date. Matt chose Chelsi and surprised her with a belated birthday cake and flowers. Jay picked Rissa, who had recently joined, while Grace and Karina expressed unease.

“It’s hard to keep opening up when new girls keep showing up,” Karina said.

Colton chose Keeley for his date, leaving Bailee frustrated. “I just don’t like sharing you,” she admitted. Meanwhile, John selected Claire, and Juliana voiced her need for more time to connect. Lily grew closer to John, and they shared a kiss. Kaylee, upon hearing this, told John, “You’re not the one for me,” and decided to leave.

The women also discussed their standing during a group conversation, reflecting on whether they felt seen by the farmers. With emotions running high and decisions becoming harder, many started weighing if staying on the farm still made sense. Some questioned their own compatibility, while others prepared for upcoming dates with renewed determination.

All the seven episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife are currently streaming on Fox.

