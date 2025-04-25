“She's absolutely gorgeous” — Farmer Wants a Wife star John has a change of heart after mom's date pick

In the latest episode of Farmer Wants a Wife, which was released on April 24, 2025, the four titular farmers went on dates with women chosen by their mothers. While the women daters weren't a fan of this unexpected news, a few of the farmers even brought their dates back to the farm. One of those farmers was Farmer John.

Although initially skeptical about the process, John decided to go on the date.

“I don’t think that I want to invite somebody back to the farm,” claimed John.

In a confessional, John mentioned that he trusted his mother's opinion and was still curious to meet his date. John's mother, Susan, revealed that she had her son's best interests at heart and chose Juliana. She selected Juliana because she seemed "energetic" and "full of life", who would match her son's energy.

After John met Juliana, he was immediately drawn to her and praised her physical appearance.

"She's absolutely gorgeous. I think my mom did a pretty damn good job, but this is a pretty unusual process," said Farmer Wants a Wife star John.

Farmer John's decision to bring his date back sparks tension on Farmer Wants a Wife

While John praised his mother's choice, he decided to keep an open mind and consider all his options, given that he had other women waiting at the farm. John ultimately decided to return with Juliana, which disappointed other women. Kaylee even excused herself and went outside to cry, as she wasn't happy with John's decision.

John decided to follow Kaylee outside to console her. As Claire and Lily followed them, Kaylee expressed her disappointment with John's decision. After listening to Kaylee's concerns, John acknowledged that the situation was tough. The Farmer Wants a Wife star stated that he felt a connection with Juliana and wanted to explore it.

"There was something there [with Juliana], okay? And it would be unfair to you guys to not explore that, because I would have been thinking about what may or may not could have happened," stated Farmer John.

Later, Kaylee mentioned that she understood John's point of view and even apologized for crying. After John and Kaylee hugged it out, Lily asked to speak with John privately. Although she was upset by John's decision as well, she expressed to John that she wanted him to be more open about his feelings.

Lily wanted John to be honest about how he felt, particularly with Juliana now on the farm. She still wanted to "deepen" her connection with John. In a confessional, John reflected on the situation and decided to take full responsibility for his actions.

"I put myself in this position, so I'm going to go through it with full ownership and responsibility," said Farmer Wants a Wife star John.

In other events on the April 24 episode of Farmer Wants a Wife, Farmer Jay cut off two daters from the farm. Earlier, he went on a date with Rissa, the woman his mother had chosen. He greeted her with flowers and noticed they were well-matched in height. He decided to bring Rissa back to the farm despite feeling conflicted about the situation.

When Jay returned to the farm, he spoke with Julia privately. He expressed concerns about her adjusting to farm life, but Julia disagreed. Jay suggested they part ways, and Julia later said she didn't think Jay was the right fit for her. Jay later spoke with T'yana, who expressed doubts about staying, which Jay agreed with. Ultimately, they mutually decided to end their relationship.

Farmer Colton and Farmer Matt went on their dates as well, but didn't bring the ladies back to the farm on Farmer Wants a Wife.

