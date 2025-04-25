Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 episode 6 recap: Men go on dates with their mother's picks as Jay's dater quits

Farmer Wants a Wife aired a new episode on Fox on April 24, 2025. Based on a 2008 British series, this U.S. reality show premiered its remake in 2023.

Season 3 follows four farmers—John, Matt, Colton, and Jay—as they date four women from different cities to find love. Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley now hosts the show, replacing Jennifer Nettles.

In the last episode, Samantha ended things with John and left. Meanwhile, T'yana and Karina worried their conflict might hurt their chances with Jay.

The latest episode of Farmer Wants a Wife saw all four farmers go on dates with women their mothers picked for them. The farmers had the choice of bringing their respective dates back to the farm to join the other potential daters. This resulted in one of the daters quitting after seeing someone new come in.

What happened in Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 episode 6?

The episode kicked off with Farmer Jay leaving the farm to go on a date with a woman his mother had chosen. Jay welcomed Rissa with flowers and noted that Rissa's height was a good match for him. The two connected over their shared hopes for a big family in the future. Jay fell into two minds as he started feeling a connection with Rissa, but was aware of the daters on the farm.

But he was also torn because he had developed feelings for the other women on the farm. When Jay finally came back, he was with Rissa.

Jay pulled Julia aside and expressed his concerns about her adjusting to farm life. Julia disagreed, feeling Jay wasn't making the most of their connection. Jay suggested they part ways, and Julia later said Jay wasn't the right fit for her.

"Jay's a great guy, he's just not for me. He's kind of boring. Sorry I said that," said Farmer Wants a Wife star Julia.

Before rejoining the group, Jay also spoke with T'yana, who told him she wasn't sure if she should stay. Jay agreed that their connection wasn't strong, and they mutually decided to end things.

Farmer Colton later went out with Kate, the woman his mom had chosen. After his date on Farmer Wants a Wife, Colton returned and teased his daters by stating that he brought someone back.

However, it was later revealed that he was joking as Colton wanted to spend more time with the four women he already had on the farm. Farmer Matt went on a lunch date with Amanda.

His daters felt Matt was too influenced by his mom and didn't make decisions on his own. Halleh mentioned that she was prepared to leave if Matt brought Amanda to the farm.

"Matt needs to step up. He really needs to really just be a man about it. If he's actually going to bring her back to the house, I will leave," stated Halleh.

In the latest episode of Farmer Wants a Wife, Matt returned alone after deciding not to continue things with Amanda.

Meanwhile, John went on a date with Juliana. Though hesitant at first, he felt his mom had made a good choice and brought Juliana back to the farm. Kaylee was upset and cried when she saw Juliana arrive. John comforted her and explained he wanted to explore his connection with Juliana. Kaylee understood and apologized.

Later, Lily told John she still wanted to build a deeper connection with him, as that's what the show is all about.

Farmer Wants a Wife airs on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Fox.

