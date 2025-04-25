"Buh bye now !" — Farmer Wants a Wife fans react to Julia's elimination from the show

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 aired a new episode on April 24. It saw the farmers go on dates with women selected by their mothers. Jay Woods, however, sparked tension among the women at the farm after returning with his date and announcing his verdict on one of his original daters. He pulled Julia aside for a private conversation and suggested they part ways, ending her time on the show.

He explained that his decision was based solely on how she coped with farm life, adding that he could not envision her adapting to or enjoying the chores on the farm. However, Julia was not too pleased to hear his opinion because she believed he was not investing as much time as required in getting to know her.

Earlier in the episode, Julia was shown refusing to take on farm activities like the other daters did. While Jay was fond of her, he was disappointed to see her unwilling to adapt. Consequently, after his date with his mother's pick, Rissa, Jay started reconsidering his choices, and ultimately decided to eliminate Julia from the show.

Farmer Wants a Wife fans on X commented on Julia's exit, celebrating her removal, saying she was not suited for farm life.

"And Julia we were over you on day one ! Buh bye now !" a fan wrote.

"It’s time for Julia to go she’s to city girl & not ready for the farm life," another fan commented.

"Julia proving how she was here for all the wrong reasons with this attitude as she's leaving. Girl was only here for her 15 minutes of fame," a netizen tweeted.

Farmer Wants a Wife fans disapproved of her approach to farm life and reaction to Jay's decision.

"Everybody knew farm life wasn't for you, Julia, from the first episode," a user reacted.

"Babyyyy Julia has a nasty attitude sometimes .." a person commented.

"Julia once again, why is your a** here if you don't want to do anything farm related?" another fan wrote.

"Bye Julia save them crocodile tears you’re for the city not the dark," one user posted.

Other Farmer Wants a Wife fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Julia is going home!!!! YESSSSSSS," a person reacted.

"Bye Julia .. Like he’s still trying to be nice and she’s being a b**ch.." another netizen commented.

"He's kind of boring" — Farmer Wants a Wife star Julia reacts to Jay's decision to part ways

After returning to the farm with Rissa, Jay pulled Julia aside for a one-on-one conversation. Recalling the concerns he had earlier in the day about how she was adjusting to life on the farm, the Farmer Wants a Wife alum told the 22-year-old dater that he could not imagine her being "happy" living her life on an Alabama farm.

Julia responded to his concern by reminding Jay that he was "lucky" to have her on the farm, and criticized him for not utilizing or "taking advantage" of her presence. She added that she felt like she had been "checked out."

At that point, Jay sensed the incompatibility and suggested that it would be wise for them to go their separate ways. While speaking to the Farmer Wants a Wife cameras after her elimination, Julia expressed her opinion of Jay.

"Jay's a great guy, he's just not for me. He's kind of boring. Sorry I said that," she said.

She added that she was "so over" farm life before taking her leave. Earlier in the episode, Julia had refused to get her hands dirty while the rest of Jay's daters worked on the farm. Jay was disappointed to see her unwillingness to even try.

Julia's exit encouraged T'yanna to express her disappointment to Jay. She told him she felt like she was "on the back burner" and not getting the time she needed from her partner. Consequently, she, too, decided to leave Jay's farm, leaving Grace and Karina behind.

Farmer Wants a Wife airs Thursdays at 9 pm ET only on Fox.

