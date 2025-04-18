"Was just here for the followers" — Farmer Wants a Wife fans react to Samantha's shocking exit

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 released a new episode on April 17, 2025. The segment saw Samantha, one of John Sansone's interests, leave the show after realizing they had conflicting preferences in a relationship. Despite their blossoming chemistry, Samantha was certain she was not what John would want as his life partner.

While speaking to him in a private conversation, Samantha mentioned that she liked to be in the driver's seat and take the lead in a relationship. While it was not a concern for John, Samantha believed he preferred playing the same role in a relationship. She feared their personalities would clash since they harboured conflicting ideologies.

Consequently, she urged the male cast member to pursue someone who would let him lead. After some deliberation, Samantha self-eliminated, leaving John with unresolved feelings. Farmer Wants a Wife fans on X commented on the female contestant's elimination. While many were pleased with her decision to leave, some were disappointed to see her walk away.

"Samantha was just here for the followers," a fan wrote.

"Good riddance Samantha!!" another fan commented.

"i feel like samantha might come back tho yall," a netizen tweeted.

Many Farmer Wants a Wife fans were glad to see her leave the show, criticizing her overall performance and chemistry with John.

"That pregnant pause Samantha tried to take to see if he would ask her to stay... NOT HAPPENING.." a user reacted.

"Samantha is leaving?! YESSSSSSS," a person commented.

"Samantha is finally taking her a** home about damn time," another fan wrote.

"Samantha you act like your irreplaceable girl stfu & go pack yo bags you ain’t even all that to begin with," one user posted.

However, some fans of Farmer Wants a Wife liked Samantha's connection with John and were disappointed with her decision.

"Not too much on my girl Samantha! I loved her. Y’all just ain’t got no morals/standards," a person reacted.

"Samantha left fr?? just when i was starting to like her and john," another netizen commented.

"I'm gonna miss you, cowboy" — Farmer Wants a Wife star Samantha bids farewell to John

The previous episode of Farmer Wants a Wife ended on a cliffhanger as Samantha was shown contemplating self-elimination. This week's episode saw Samantha express her feelings to John and act on her concerns. In the opening scene of episode 5, she pulled John aside for a private conversation to inform him how she felt about their chemistry.

She started by telling the Farmer Wants a Wife male cast member that he was "one of the most amazing guys" she had ever come across. However, Samantha also admitted that she felt "overwhelmed" by the experience, which turned out to be more difficult than anticipated. She confessed that she initially believed it would be "extremely easy."

Soon after, she disclosed her decision to leave the show and explained that she was certain she was not what John needed from a partner.

"I think I'm what you want, but you are very much someone who likes to be in the driver's seat, and so am I. I think you need someone that's going to let you lead," Samantha added.

After hearing that, John said, "That's okay," and appreciated her for being honest about her stance. He said he enjoyed spending time with her and believed he had someone who was "in the same exact headspace" as him. Although his expectations were not met, he was hopeful about interacting with the other ladies and forming a new connection.

"I'm gonna miss you, cowboy," Samantha said.

The pair hugged and parted ways. While speaking to the Farmer Wants a Wife cameras, an emotional Samantha said that John would find his wife on the farm, however, it was just not her.

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 releases new episodes every Thursday at 9 pm ET exclusively on Fox.

