"I am so overwhelmed" — Farmer Wants a Wife star Samantha reveals her feelings to John before leaving the show

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 released a new episode on April 17, 2025. Sparks flew and connections consolidated as cast members had deep conversations in hopes of finding their life partner. However, one contestant ended her journey sooner than expected, unable to process her feelings. Samantha bid farewell to John and her castmates and took her leave.

Samantha, who had developed a connection with John, decided to self-eliminate in this week's episode. While sharing her concerns with John, the Farmer Wants a Wife star said:

"I am so overwhelmed right now. I had no idea where this was going to go, and I honestly came in here thinking this is going to be extremely easy."

The female cast member eventually disclosed that she felt they were incompatible. Her primary concern was that both she and John liked to lead and take control of things in a relationship. Samantha believed that John would prefer being with someone who would allow him to lead, a satisfaction she knew she could never give him.

Consequently, she concluded it was time to pack her things and exit the show. Although a difficult decision, the Farmer Wants a Wife star knew it was the best outcome for their situation.

"It's just not me" — Farmer Wants a Wife alum Samantha believes John will find his ideal match on the farm

In Thursday's episode of the reality show, Samantha requested a private conversation with John to confide in him about her emotional state. She informed him that she felt overwhelmed about her experience, as it turned out to be much more difficult than she had anticipated. Regardless, Samantha acknowledged "the spark flew instantly" between them.

The 25-year-old Texan assured John that he was "one of the most amazing guys" she had met in her lifetime. She also appreciated his loyalty and praised him for having strong values, claiming that he had all the qualities she wanted her life partner to have.

"God-fearing, family-oriented, and everything that I've ever looked for in a man," she stated.

As John sensed a change in her tone, he quickly realized the direction the conversation was taking. Soon after, Samantha said she was exiting the competition, surprising John. She explained that although their chemistry was evident, there were "little things" that presented themselves as a barrier, making her realize that she was not what John needed from a partner.

The Farmer Wants a Wife star continued by saying that she was what John wanted, but not needed.

"I think I'm what you want, but you are very much someone who likes to be in the driver's seat, and so am I. I think you need someone that's going to let you lead," she added.

Upon hearing that, the farmer was disappointed. However, he responded with, "That's okay." He appreciated her for being honest with him before stating that he thought they were in the "same exact headscape." Nevertheless, he told her that he enjoyed having her around, "because it was fun."

In another scene, John mentioned that it would be "interesting" not to have Samantha on the farm. However, he was also excited about the possibility of forming a new connection. In her exit interview, Samantha said:

"He will be finding his wife on this farm. It's just not me."

Before taking her leave, she told John that she would miss him. Her decision came as a surprise to many cast members. As the episode continued, John sparked a connection with Kaylee and went on a date with her to get to know her better.

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 releases new episodes every Thursday at 9 pm ET exclusively on Fox.

