Here's why I believe Farmer Wants a Wife star Jay did the right thing by sending Julia home

**Disclaimer: This Farmer Wants a Wife article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Ad

Farmer Wants a Wife, the American spin-off of the Australian series, premiered its third season on March 20, 2025. It introduced four new bachelors, who embarked on a journey to find their ideal match and potentially their future wife. 25-year-old hay and cattle farmer, Jay Woods, is one of the bachelors who hopes to find his future life partner from the series.

However, not everyone complemented him or met his expectations. As a professional farmer, living in the Alabama countryside, Jay wanted his partner to match his lifestyle more than anything else. He expected his future wife to have similar interests so they could be compatible. However, that was not the case with Julia, the 22-year-old contestant from Malibu, California.

Ad

Trending

She was not only unaccustomed to farm life due to her contrasting lifestyle and upbringing, but was also unwilling to learn or adapt. Her everyday routine involved Starbucks and stilettos, whereas Jay's revolved around feeding the cattle and removing horse feces from the farm. While it is unfair to expect everyone to come from a similar background, Julia's refusal to even try to learn irked Jay.

I firmly believe Jay made the right decision by sending Julia home in the April 24 episode of Farmer Wants a Wife because she not only refused to try to do the things he liked or did for a living, but was also disrespectful toward him and his lifestyle. While the others put in the effort, she isolated herself from the group and blatantly refused to participate in activities she disliked.

Ad

Thus, I believe Jay did the right thing by letting her go, as I'm sure he would not want to string someone along when that person is unwilling to put in the effort to get to know him.

Farmer Wants a Wife star Julia's elimination was long overdue

Ad

Farmer Wants a Wife is a show where farmers, seeking love, are presented with a group of women, who then live on their farms and pursue romantic connections. The show demands that the ladies learn about the realities of farm life by working alongside the farmers. This will not only help them learn more about the bachelor's daily routine but also about the bachelor himself and what he is like.

Considering this, analyzing Julia's participation in the show raises questions about why she agreed to join the cast of Farmer Wants a Wife if she was determined not to try anything new on the farm. It not only took away from her chances of getting to know Jay, who did everything Julia refused to on a daily basis, but also painted her as an incompatible partner for Jay.

Ad

In one Farmer Wants a Wife episode, Jay brought the ladies to a pool club to meet his childhood friends. Julia arrived wearing stilettos and called herself a "Malibu Barbie." After barely hitting one shot, she said:

"I'm not playing. It's not happening."

Playing pool was an activity that Jay enjoyed, and he wished that his partner would too. While being good at it was never an expectation, he was disappointed to see Julia not even try. It was a significant moment out of many that led Jay to realize Julia was incompatible with him, making his decision to eliminate her seem justified.

Ad

Ad

Julia's obstinacy was clear from the first episode when she told Jay she would not shovel feces under any circumstances. Instead of discussing things that excited her about farm life, the first thing she did was clarify what she disliked. It illustrates how Julia was not suited for farm life or a life with Jay.

Although she said she was willing to try, Julia never acted on her words, compelling Jay to remove her from the show. In the April 24 episode, Julia refused to shovel horse manure when asked by Jay. While the others participated, using the opportunity to get to know the farmer better and understand his daily life, Julia refused to change her ways.

Ad

The Farmer Wants a Wife star added:

"I feel like the particles are, like, flying on us and we're gonna get, like, some disease."

While speaking to the cameras, Jay explained that he would not always make her clean feces. However, he wanted to see if she would enjoy the moments with him.

Julia was not only adamant but also disrespectful toward a farmer's life. It became evident when she stated that she was not born in Malibu to come on a farm and "shovel s**t."

Ad

Ad

Later in the Farmer Wants a Wife episode, when Jay returned with a new contender, Rissa, he pulled Julia aside for a private conversation. He had already sensed that Julia was "not feeling it anymore" and would be unhappy living on a farm. Consequently, he suggested that they part ways.

Hearing that hurt Julia's ego, who admitted she was "checked out" and did not care what Jay thought of her. While speaking to the cameras, she called him "boring" and confirmed she was not built for farm life.

Ad

Therefore, it is safe to conclude that Jay made the right decision in sending Julia home. Her disinterest in understanding what constituted Jay's life, especially considering he was the man she was pursuing to marry, along with her demeaning opinion on farm life, provided enough reason to justify her eviction.

Stream Fox for full episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More