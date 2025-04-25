"God forbid a girl cry" — Farmer Wants a Wife fans react to John questioning Kaylee's emotional nature

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 returned with a new episode on April 24. The segment saw John explore his connections with his remaining daters after Samantha's self-elimination in the previous episode. While he looked forward to mingling with them, he was unsure about his connection with Kaylee, especially because of her emotional nature.

Kaylee, who often broke down in tears, made John reconsider his compatibility with her because he feared he could not keep up with her emotions. Consequently, he concluded that the time he spent with Lily felt more natural.

Later in the episode, when John returned to the farm with his latest date, Juliana, a woman his mother had picked, it triggered Kaylee as she was moved to tears, fearing John's interest in her was dwindling.

However, the male cast member took accountability for his decision and explained to Kaylee that he understood how she must have felt watching him return with another woman.

Farmer Wants a Wife fans on X called out John for questioning Kaylee's emotional nature. While many criticized him for believing her emotions were too much, others claimed John was not prepared to date anyone at all.

"God forbid a girl cry and show emotions in front of you John," a fan wrote.

"Gee John, how dare a woman have emotions," another fan commented.

"John get it together," a netizen tweeted.

Many Farmer Wants a Wife fans disapproved of John's opinion of Kaylee's emotional nature.

"John was my favourite at the beginning but I’ve been losing faith in him ever since. Questioning a girl’s potential because she’s emotional?? Maybe Samantha was the one for him," a user reacted.

"John in a nutshell: mo girls mo emotions," a person commented.

"When John says he can't meet Kaylee's emotion he means he's not looking for anything serious," another fan wrote.

"If I was there for John I’d be packing my s**t. He barely shows interest in the girls he already has and he’s bringing another girl in.." one user posted.

Other Farmer Wants a Wife fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Kaylee.. he already thinks your too emotional so you might as well pack it up and head out," a person reacted.

"Kaylee you gone be packing them bags next girl," another netizen commented.

"When do you stop looking for more?" — Farmer Wants a Wife star Kaylee questions John for bringing Juliana

The April 24 episode of Farmer Wants a Wife introduced a new twist for the cast members. It saw the farmers go on dates with women their mothers had selected for them. If they thought they were compatible, the farmers would have the opportunity to bring the new date to their farm.

Although John was nervous about meeting someone new, he quickly realized he and his date, Juliana, were a good match after she detailed the qualities she wanted from her partner. Juliana impressed the Farmer Wants a Wife star by mentioning that she harbored the "desire to be led as a woman." Moreover, she was interested in gardening, cooking, and starting a family.

Consequently, he decided to bring Juliana to his farm. However, his decision was not welcomed by his original daters. Kaylee, in particular, was disappointed with John and excused herself to go outside to cry after seeing him return with someone new. When John followed to comfort her, she asked:

"It's just like, when do you stop looking for more?"

Hearing that, John explained that it was not "like that." The Farmer Wants a Wife alum added that he felt "something" with Juliana and thought it would be unfair to everyone if he did not explore that. He believed he would have kept thinking about what could or could not have happened if he had not brought Juliana along.

Kaylee understood his stance and said that she respected him and his decision. She then apologized for crying and hugged John.

Farmer Wants a Wife airs every Thursday at 9 pm ET only on Fox.

