Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 episode 7 recap: Farmers go camping while John gets closer to Lily

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 has now entered a new phase with tensions running higher than ever. As anxiety and doubt creep in, the group of women demand reassurance from their farmers while reconsidering their decision to stay on the farm. In the latest segment released on May 1, 2025, titled Let's Go Camping, the farmers take the ladies camping and choose their solo dates.

The episode saw three women leave the farm as their farmers confirmed their connections lacked the spark and chemistry to last long. Meanwhile, with Rissa and Juliana in the picture, the original daters felt uneasy and sought reassurance from their male counterparts. Meanwhile, Rissa and Juliana wondered if they were at a loss since they had less time to interact with the men than the others.

After a tense camping trip, the Farmer Wants a Wife stars picked their solo dates. While some ladies were disappointed by the choices, others contemplated leaving the farm altogether.

What happened in episode 7 of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3?

The episode kicked off with Jay acknowledging Karina and Grace's grievances and their efforts. During a one-on-one conversation, Grace informed Jay that she and Karina felt unappreciated and sidelined when he decided to bring Rissa, his newest date, to his farm. However, Jay dismissed her worries and assured her he was genuinely interested in them.

Soon after, the farmers and the group of women headed for a camping trip to Texas arranged by Farmer Wants a Wife host Kimberly Williams-Paisley. After arriving at the location, the ladies gathered and discussed where their relationships stood and how they felt about the experiment so far. Meanwhile, Colton revealed that he did not bring his mother's choice back to the farm to avoid confrontation.

The Farmer Wants a Wife star claimed he connected the most with Bailee and Zoe. However, he felt equally drawn to Hope and wanted to give her a fair chance.

While the farmers updated each other on the recent happenings, John excitedly informed them about Juliana, praising their chemistry. Elsewhere, Juliana and Rissa had a private conversation, discussing how they were treated as the newest additions to Farmer Wants a Wife. Juliana noted that everyone around her was on edge, and Rissa said they were at a disadvantage in terms of time.

At the farm, Kimberley joined the cast and told the farmers that they needed to utilize the time getting to know one another and choose their solo date after the trip ended. Lily wanted John to open up more since she contemplated leaving the farm.

In the meantime, Jay pulled Karina aside for a private chat and discovered she was upset about Rissa's arrival because it happened right after his date with Karina. However, the Farmer Wants a Wife alum assured Karina, saying he was still interested in her and could envision her in Alabama. It somehow convinced her to feel more settled.

During dinner time, the season 2 couple Nathan and Taylor arrived to help the farmer make their decisions. Taylor advised them to focus on compatibility and ensure they did not have conflicting ideologies. However, Nathan urged them to become habituated to the feeling of uneasiness.

Taking the couple's advice, Colton and Matt decided to come clean about their feelings. While Colton told Hope that their connection lacked chemistry, Matt told Alexandra that he felt something was missing in their connection. Both ladies appreciated the honesty and took their leave from the farm. Chelsi was pleased to see Matt take matters into his own hands and clarify his feelings.

Soon after, Bailee and Colton shared a private conversation, where Bailee told the farmer that she disliked sharing him. One thing led to another, and the Farmer Wants a Wife couple kissed. Elsewhere, Claire confronted John and told him she wanted a solo date to become more comfortable and spend more time with the farmer.

In the meantime, Matt pulled Chelsi aside and surprised her with a cake and flowers for her belated birthday. He also expressed his feelings to her and complimented her personality, leaving Chelsi feeling overjoyed. In another segment, Jay was shown speaking with Rissa, who revealed that she enjoyed traveling and was in love with farm life.

John and Lily expressed their affection for each other in a one-on-one conversation and ended the chat with a kiss. However, when the Farmer Wants a Wife female star informed the ladies about her experience, it made Kaylee upset, forcing her to reconsider staying on the farm.

When John arrived to check in on Kaylee, she told him he was not the one for her. As John agreed, Kaylee packed her belongings and left the farm. Elsewhere, Colton expressed his feelings to Zoe and kissed her, irking Bailee, who wanted to get reassurance from the farmer to stay back. As the camping trip ended, it was time for the farmer to pick their solo dates.

Matt chose Chelsi, while Jay picked Rissa. Colton surprised Bailee by picking Keeley for his date. Despite Juliana's wish to be John's date, he disappointed her by picking Claire. As the episode wrapped up, Juliana was shown voicing her need to speak with John to know if she should stay back or leave.

Farmer Wants a Wife episodes are available to stream on Fox.

