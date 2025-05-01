"There was immaturity, selfishness, and toxic behaviour" — Farmer Wants a Wife star Emmie-Rose reveals why she left Tom

Farmer Wants a Wife (Australia) released an episode on April 28, 2025, in which 29-year-old fitness coach Emmie-Rose and 34-year-old lawyer Bridget left the social experiment without even saying goodbye to their farmer, Tom. While both suggested they did not feel a spark and were uninterested in forcing a connection with Tom, Emmie-Rose took to Instagram on April 29 to reveal why she left.

In a post to her Instagram Stories, Emmie-Rose explained:

"What was happening behind the scenes didn't align with who I am or what I stand for. There was immaturity, selfishness, and toxic behaviour that I wasn't willing to tolerate especially from someone I was supposed to be building a connection with."

The Farmer Wants a Wife alum also added that she left the farm because she knew she would not "settle for disrespect." Emmie-Rose clarified she had "zero tolerance" for "grown adults," in this case Tom, who thought it was okay to "bully, belittle, or gang up on someone." She stated that her and Bridget's decision to leave was the "healthiest & BEST choice" they could have made.

"We're too old for high school drama" — Farmer Wants a Wife fame Emmie-Rose comments on the treatment meted out to her on set

In the episode, Emmie-Rose was caught off guard when Tom put her and the other ladies straight to work, asking them to shear the sheep. While Emmie-Rose hoped they would "ease into it," Tom had other plans. However, the fitness coach clarified she was not fond of the process and would watch as an "observer." Bridget also joined her and watched from the sidelines.

In a major turn of events, Tom was surprised to see that Emmie-Rose and Bridget had already left the farm before he had the chance to declare them as his picks for a double date. While commenting on their exits, the Farmer Wants a Wife star said:

"It's good that they know what they are after."

Soon after the episode aired, Emmie-Rose took to Instagram to share her side of the story.

While commenting on Tom's behavior in one of the posts on her Instagram Stories, Emmie-Rose said she was not prepared to let someone demean another person by portraying "toxic behaviour." The Farmer Wants a Wife star added that she would always defend and stand up for those who were "kind, or quiet, or different" because they deserved support, not "cruelty."

"We're too old for high school drama. Do better," Emmie-Rose wrote.

In subsequent Stories, Emmie-Rose answered fans' questions, clarifying that she went on the show with "good intentions" and to "find love." However, she said she got "icky vibes" about Tom as soon as she arrived on the farm. Consequently, she began questioning everything, unwilling to give up on her beliefs.

In an Instagram Story shared on April 30, Emmie-Rose reiterated that she and Bridget left the farm "not for drama" but for their "own peace and self-respect."

Bridget also spoke out about her sudden exit on April 29 in a post on her dog's Instagram account, explaining that it had to do with Tom's behavior. She stated that Tom's "openly rude" behavior with her in front of everyone was not aired. Bridget added that it happened hours after she had arrived on the farm.

The incident was serious enough that the other contestants and the "House AP" had to check in with her "immediately." The Farmer Wants a Wife star revealed that she "retreated to her room to read a book" because she felt uneasy in the "uncomfortable environment."

Emmie-Rose's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram/@emmieroseshore)

Bridget shared that during dinner, Tom had approached her to apologize for his behavior, a segment that was not aired. She then stated that Tom had told all his daters that he had not even applied for the show.

"His mother had done it all for him," Bridget said.

The Farmer Wants a Wife alum later added that she and Emmie-Rose "graciously thanked Farmer Tom" off-camera and "wished him well before filming began.

In a series of posts, Bridget also re-shared an Instagram story posted by one of the producers of Farmer Wants a Wife that read:

"Shout out to Brig and Emmie, this was us up in front of the fire till 2am scheming the night before."

The ladies confirmed that their decision to leave the reality show was based solely on how they were treated on the farm and not motivated by personal agenda or ill intentions.

Farmer Wants a Wife is available to stream on 7plus.

