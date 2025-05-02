Who was sent home in Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 episode 7? Details explored

Episode 7 of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 was released on May 1. It saw four farmers: Jay Wood, John Sansone, Matt Warren, and Colton Hendricks, facing the repercussions of inviting one eliminated lady from their clan each. The remaining clan ladies felt left out because of the move, and the farmers had to reassure them of their connections.

In episode 7 of the show, Colton sent Hope home after he felt that his connection with the other ladies was stronger. Matt chose to send Alexandra home because he felt that there was something wrong with their bond. She acknowledged his decision because she felt the same way.

Kaylee, from John's clan, chose to exit the show by herself because she stopped feeling like she stood a chance. While these three ladies went home, some of the others got one-on-one dates with their farmers.

Why did Hope, Alexandra, and Kaylee go home on Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 episode 7?

In episode 7 of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3, Colton felt like he shared the best connection with Bailee and Zoe, and stated that Keeley was a great person, too. He felt like Hope had a different vision from his own. Following the thought, he decided to speak to her about the same.

When they talked, the farmer found out that Hope felt the same way, as she told him that she had difficulty understanding him. She, however, showed eagerness to get to know him so she could understand what he was looking for from their relationship.

Colton decided to let Hope go because even when she was a remarkable person, he didn't see a future with her. When he told her about the same, he explained himself, saying he believed neither of them could make the other person happy. Hope understood where he was coming from and hugged the farmer before she departed.

At the dinner table, Nathan and Taylor, the Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 couple, advised Colton not to focus on the hurt he was causing some of the ladies while trying to choose a wife. She instead asked him to focus on strengthening his bond with the ladies he was close to.

Taylor's words to Colton struck a chord with Matt, and he realized that in the end, he had to take home the lady whose views matched his. This made him state that the lady with whom he didn't feel a romantic connection was Alexandra, so he pulled her away.

He told her that he felt like something was wrong with their connection. The latter admitted that she felt the same way but was just waiting to hear it from him.

Then came an exit from John's clan. After inviting Juliana back to the show, John took her on a date, and the couple even shared a kiss. Juliana left the date feeling special because it was John's first kiss on the show. When she went and shared the news with the other ladies from John's group, Kaylee got upset.

She thought her connection with John wasn't blossoming and so she started to wonder if she should stay. John understood where she was coming from and decided to talk to her about it. She told him that when she observed Nathan and Taylor, a successful Farmer Wants a Wife couple, she realized that she didn't feel that connection with him.

John agreed and stated that maybe the connection they both initially hoped to find wasn't there. Following this clarity from John, Kaylee decided to leave the farm.

New episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 come out on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Fox.

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More