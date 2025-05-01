Former Farmer Wants a Wife contestant Ellen Dunger reveals shocking details about the pay

Farmer Wants a Wife has returned for its 2025 season with a new group of hopeful farmers and contestants, but behind the scenes, conversations around compensation are gaining attention. In a Daily Mail UK article published on April 30, 2025, former contestant Ellen Dunger’s Instagram post was referenced, where she shared her experience from the 2024 season on Farmer Todd Melbourne’s farm.

Ellen revealed that participants were paid only $80 per day of filming — and 40% of that amount was withheld until after the season aired.

“Eureka Productions only pay participants $80 per day of filming, and 40 per cent of that is withheld until after the show airs,” Dunger stated.

She also added that getting the payments processed wasn’t easy,

“We had to send heaps of emails, like the girls on my farm, to actually get paid. It was ridiculous,” she added.

Her comments have raised questions about how reality TV participants are compensated for their time and effort. As Farmer Wants A Wife continues its new season, these details have added to the ongoing conversation about what contestants face when joining the show.

Fans are also noticing several contestants leaving the show early, which has added to speculation around behind-the-scenes challenges.

Farmer Wants a Wife's low pay and delayed compensation raise concerns

Ellen Dunger’s comments have sparked interest about the reality of appearing on Farmer Wants a Wife. According to her, the filming pay was minimal and often delayed.

“You’re waiting for six months for 40 per cent of $80 a day,” she explained.

She also described the difficulty in accessing the money,

“Even while you’re filming and trying to get the little money that they give you out of them, it’s actually a really difficult task,” she added.

This revelation came after fans began questioning why several contestants appeared to be leaving the show early. Some viewers have started connecting the early exits with the financial challenges revealed by Dunger.

Though not officially confirmed by the show, speculation is growing that the limited compensation may be a contributing factor to what’s been described as a “mass exodus” of contestants this season. The concern about compensation aligns with growing conversations across reality TV about fair treatment of participants.

While producers have not responded to the claims, the public discussion continues online among viewers and former contestants alike.

Contestant exits and behind-the-scenes drama

The 2025 season of Farmer Wants a Wife has already seen several contestants leave early, including Emmie-Rose and Bridget, who exited Farmer Tom’s farm shortly after arriving. During the episode, they left in a taxi without giving an explanation on camera. However, both women later shared their reasons on social media.

Bridget posted on her dog’s Instagram account that Tom had been “openly rude” to her in front of others shortly after she arrived, and later apologised off-camera. “There’s so much the show didn’t reveal,” she wrote, clarifying that she stayed in her room to read after the incident and not because she was unwilling to help.

Emmie-Rose backed Bridget’s statement in an Instagram story posted on April 29, 2025:

“There was immaturity, selfishness, and toxic behaviour that I wasn’t willing to tolerate. Walking away was the healthiest & BEST choice I could make for myself,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, other contestants such as Ellen, Claire, and Rosie were also absent or chose to leave early in the season. Yahoo Lifestyle reported in April 2025 Ellen was ill during part of filming, which explains her temporary disappearance.

New episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife airs every Thursday at 9 pm ET on Fox.

