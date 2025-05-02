"Boring as hell" — Farmer Wants a Wife fans share their opinions on season 3

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 returned with a new segment on May 1, 2025. The episode showcased the ladies contemplating their choices and wondering if they should stay on the farm or exit the show altogether. As the show inched closer to its finale, the farmers were left making some difficult choices at the risk of disappointing many. In the latest segment, three women were sent packing.

Alexandra, Hope, and Kaylee decided to pack their belongings and leave the farm after their male counterparts told them they could not envision a future with them. While Kaylee was hopeful about her chances with Farmer John, she lost hope when she heard John exploring his connection with Lily.

The episode also saw the farmers drawing closer to some of the women, bonding and sharing kisses. John sparked a connection with Lily, while Colton expressed his feelings to Zoe. However, the blossoming connections bothered many. Bailee, for instance, became frustrated as she watched Colton pursue someone else.

The newcomers, Juliana and Rissa, were equally upset about their farmers exploring other connections. Farmer Wants a Wife fans on X commented on the season so far, expressing disappointment with the cast. While many deemed the show "boring," saying it lacked interesting relationships, others questioned the women's behavior when the farmers pursued other women.

"Honestly lmao.. the season is boring as hell," a fan wrote.

"I still feel like I don’t know 80% of these girls names. They all just blend as one for me," another fan commented.

"Sooo.. we’re pretty far in annnnnnd Matt.. gives absolutely nothing. Like I feel like we’ve seen zero personality from him," a netizen tweeted.

Many Farmer Wants a Wife fans were disappointed with the season, noting it lacked genuine connections and prevented them from knowing the cast members' personalities.

"I don’t think this season is as good as the last two. I don’t know if it’s the farmers are their women, But I’m not too impressed this season," a user reacted.

"This is why they need to show more footage because I don’t understand what they’re basing the eliminations on.. like we’ve seen basically nothing with the other girls sooooo," a person commented.

"Some of these girls… Fake as s**t !! They’re glad that girls going home and don’t Even want the cowboy," another fan wrote.

"One conclusion: Farmers are boring..." one user posted.

Other Farmer Wants a Wife fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"I think we were so spoiled last season with such great couples, that this season just feels lacking to me," a person reacted.

"Like at this point they could just pick names out of a hat. Jay is the only one that has made actual connections," another netizen commented.

Farmer Wants a Wife star John picked Claire for his last solo date in the latest episode

After Samantha's exit from the farm, John struggled to bond with the ladies. However, after he met Juliana, his mother's pick, he became confident about his chances to leave the social experiment with a wife. In the latest episode, the newcomer told John that she wanted him to choose her for his solo date so she could spend time getting to know him.

The Farmer Wants a Wife contestant felt she was at a disadvantage since she had less time with John than the other women. Despite gushing about his connection with Juliana, John surprised everyone when he chose Claire as his date. Earlier in the episode, he had shared his first kiss with Lily and expressed his feelings to her. However, when asked to choose his date, he picked Claire over Lily.

He also sent Kaylee packing, saying that the connection they had hoped for was not present. The Farmer Wants a Wife star Colton also deepened his bond with Zoe and kissed her during their one-on-one conversation. However, at the time of choosing, he went with Keeley as his solo date.

The episode ended with many female contenders feeling unsure about their chances on the show and contemplating quitting the show. Farmer Wants a Wife fans expressed their disappointment as the season lacked couples with genuine chemistry and contestants with noteworthy personalities.

They also noted that even at this stage of the experiment, none of the farmers knew who they wanted to start a future with.

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 is available to stream on Hulu.

