Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 episode 8 recap: Several women exit the show as the men contemplate their feelings

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 aired a new episode on May 8, 2025. Titled The Last Solo Dates, it saw the farmers take the women on one-on-one dates to see if they felt a spark before entering the next phase of their relationships or consolidating anything. The farmers contemplated their feelings and reconsidered their choices, leading to the elimination of several women.

Episode 8 saw Juliana pack her bags due to the uncertainty of her chances with John. Jay also parted ways with Rissa, worried that her love for traveling might affect his farm life and keep him stressed about the animals. Bailee and Halleh also broke up with Colton and Matt, respectively, convinced they deserved better.

With the farms down to two women each, the farmers looked forward to meeting their families.

The official synopsis of episode 8 of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 reads:

"The four farmers embark on their final solo dates, facing the crucial decision of which two women will continue on their journey to love and which will return home; the farmers must determine who they envision a future with the most."

What happened in episode 8 of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3?

Farmer Wants a Wife host Kimberly Williams-Paisley met with the farmers and urged them to make their decisions carefully. She then sat down with Juliana, who confessed that she felt unsure about her chances with John and wondered if leaving would benefit her. Kimberly advised the dater to wait until after John's solo date to figure out what she truly wanted.

In the meantime, John and Claire spent their date getting to know more about one another. John opened up about his beliefs, saying he valued faith, family, and work. Upon hearing that Claire shared that she was not religious, but was open to learning about it. When Claire expressed trauma from her past relationship, John promised to stay by her.

Elsewhere, Colton and Keeley enjoyed their date horse riding. After interacting for a while, Keeley opened up about her Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis, saying she had never told a man about it before. The Farmer Wants a Wife star added that she might face complications in having children.

Hearing that, Colton reassured her that he was content with his son and would understand her situation if she could not have children for any reason. It made Keeley feel relieved while Colton decided to kiss her. In the meantime, Jay and Rissa went on a fishing date. Jay worried about Rissa's love for traveling, wondering if she could commit to farm life.

Meanwhile, Rissa expressed that since she grew up with divorced parents, she wanted a long-term marriage for herself. Jay reassured her that he shared the same goal. However, when he asked her if she still wanted to travel, Rissa said she wished to take her family to new places and make memories. Hearing that, the Farmer Wants a Wife male cast member confessed to being a homebody.

It put Rissa in a predicament, although she understood it was because Jay had to look after the farm. Elsewhere, Matt took Chelsi axe-throwing, and expressed his feelings to her. The pair was pleased with the direction in which their connection was headed.

Chelsi confided in Matt that her previous relationship compelled her to keep her guard up. The farmer assured her he would speed things up because he liked their connection. After going back and forth, the pair ended their date with a kiss.

Meanwhile, things took a turn between Jay and Rissa. Jay expressed that he did not want to stop Rissa from doing what she liked, but at the same time, her traveling plans might keep him worried about his farm animals. Consequently, he suggested that they part ways. Although Rissa understood his decision, she was disappointed.

After returning from his date, John noticed Juliana sitting alone in the yard. Juliana informed John that she wanted to leave because she was at a disadvantage compared to the rest due to her late arrival. The Farmer Wants a Wife star John agreed and bid her farewell. With this, John and Jay were left with two women each, leaving Matt and Colton to make their decisions.

Amid the tension, Bailee pulled Colton aside to seek reassurance and express her feelings. However, she informed him their spark was dwindling and wanted Colton to act on it. Bailee got emotional, while Colton confessed that the situation was as difficult for him as it was for the women.

Meanwhile, John deliberated on his connections with Claire and Lily, saying both showed potential to become his life partner. At Matt's farm, Halleh asked the farmer for a private chat to see where they stood. The Farmer Wants a Wife male cast member explained that although they seemed compatible, he could not feel a romantic spark with Halleh.

Consequently, Halleh took her leave and said she would miss him. In the meantime, Bailee continued to feel unsure, and due to a lack of assurance from Colton, she thought it would be best if she left. In her exit interview, the Farmer Wants a Wife star expressed that she was glad she got clarity, whereas Colton noted that he was pleased with the two women left on his farm.

Farmer Wants a Wife is available to stream on Hulu.

