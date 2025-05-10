"End it right here" — Farmer Wants a Wife star Jay sends Rissa home due to conflicting lifestyles

A new episode of Farmer Wants a Wife was released on May 8, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Fox. The episode saw the four Farmers go on a final solo date with their chosen partner. Farmer Jay took Rissa to a fishing date where discussed their future together. Rissa was initially chosen by Jay's mother but he also chose to bring her back to the farm.

While Rissa liked traveling, Jay preferred staying close to his farm as he had several responsibilities on the farm. He stated to her that he didn't want Rissa to change for him, but he thought their differences would cause problems in the future. Jay ultimately decided it was best to end their relationship.

"I don't want to have to make somebody ave to confirm or change to my ways. You want them to be who they are. I feel like it would be better if we just kind of end it right here," stated Farmer Wants a Wife star Jay.

He described her as a beautiful person inside and out and believed she would find the right person. Rissa understood Jay's decision, acknowledging that he knew his farm and his needs better than she did.

The four farmers hoping to find love through this experiment, other than Jay, are Farmer Matt Warren, Farmer John Sansone, and Farmer Colton Hendricks.

Farmer Matt gets intimate with Chelsi after his date on Farmer Wants a Wife

Meanwhile, in the same episode, Farmer Matt chose to spend time with Chelsi Davis. During their date, Matt expressed wanting to get intimate with Chelsi, as he liked her.

However, Chelsi was aware of the cameras and microphones around them and suggested they talk without being recorded. Matt asked if they could find a more private spot, as they tried to get away from the cameras.

Although they found a spot out of the camera's range, their microphones still picked up sounds of them kissing. This was Matt's first kiss with Chelsi on Farmer Wants a Wife. After their date, Matt had to choose his final two partners. He decided to end his connection with Halleh after reevaluating their relationship at the farm.

"I don't want to be, like, unfair to you," stated Farmer Wants a Wife star Matt.

Farmer John took Claire for roping, where they discussed their differences when it came to their religious views. Claire expressed a willingness to learn more about John's faith, as John described himself as traditional.

Meanwhile, Juliana shared her concerns with Kimberly Williams-Paisley because she felt uncertain about John's interest in her. Kimberly advised Juliana to wait for John to come back from a date.

The next morning, John spoke with Juliana, who told him she felt things were getting serious too quickly, and they didn't know each other well enough. Juliana decided to leave the show, feeling they didn't have enough time to develop a connection. Finally, Farmer Colton took Keeley horseback riding where she shared her health concerns, including a PCOS diagnosis and potential infertility issues.

Even though Colton assured her that he was okay with it, as he was a father himself. Later, Colton spoke with his remaining matches, expressing uncertainty about whom to choose. Bailee became emotional as she felt unwanted and unsure if Colton was even interested in her. Bailee ultimately decided to leave, feeling that they both wanted different things in life.

Watch a new episode of Farmer Wants a Wife on May 15, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Fox.

