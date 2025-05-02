“NOT HERE FOR LOVE”— Farmer Wants a Wife fans react to John’s personality

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 episode 12 was released on May 1. The episode featured its four farmers: Jay Wood, Colton Hendricks, Matt Warren, and John Sansone going on one-on-one dates and letting go of some ladies from their clans. This included Kaylee from John's camp. She left because she felt that her connection with John wasn't as strong as his connection with some of the other ladies.

She felt this after John shared his first-ever kiss on the show with Lily. The two connected on several points and shared how hard it was for them to open up to each other. Towards the end of their date, they told each other about their feelings of affection and kissed.

This upset Kaylee because John hadn't kissed anyone before. In a conversation with him, Kaylee told him that when she saw Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 couple and season 3 episode 12 guests, Nathan and Taylor, together, she realized that she and John lacked that spark.

John agreed and stated that maybe the connection they were hoping to build with each other wasn't happening, which prompted Kaylee to self-eliminate.

Fans of Farmer Wants a Wife came to X to react to John's behavior with the remaining ladies of the show.

"JOHN IS NOT HERE FOR LOVE, period..," a fan said.

"Colton only signed up to be a horn dog & kiss every girl he comes in contact with etc. Matt ….. he don’t know wtf he want majority of the time. John is just wasting these girls' time. Jay is the only one truly looking for his one & I hope he finds it," said another fan.

"Jay - John and Matt are the Best Farmer options," wrote another.

Some fans of Farmer Wants a Wife commented on John's connections with the women he was dating.

"Now why tf did John bring Juliana back if he just gone sideline her & not even get to know her more," an X user wrote.

"John finally put his feeling aside that he had for Samantha & finally connected with a girl in the house," another user wrote.

"Lily seems like a sweetheart. I’m glad John is giving her a little bit of attention," commented one.

"John brought Juliana back because she was shiny and new.. we haven’t seen him even glance in her direction since then," wrote another.

What happened with John on Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 episode 12?

John added Juliana to his group of ladies by his mom's choice. He mentioned that she had studied Italian cuisine and told Colton that he gelled with her instantly. With Juliana in the house, Lily wanted John to open up to her more so she could determine if her stay was worth it.

Meanwhile, even Claire felt uncertain about her position on the farm and told John about her hopes of getting a one-on-one with him. Juliana asked him to go on a solo date with her because she thought all the other ladies had spent more time with him, which put her at a disadvantage because she was new.

John, however, decided to speak to Lily after acknowledging his spark with her. Lily, too, wanted clarity on their connection because John adding Juliana to the mix had confused her. But she left assured at the end of their conversation because he confessed his feelings of affection to her and kissed her.

Further in the Farmer Wants a Wife episode, John decided to pick Claire for his one-on-one date, contrary to Juliana's wishes.

New episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 come out on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Fox.

